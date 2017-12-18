Special edition Xiaomi Mi A1 Red is now available at Rs. 13,999

Xiaomi has unveiled the Special Edition Red variant of its mid-range Android handset- Mi A1 in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 13,999, the Special Edition Mi A1 will be available in limited numbers and offers a vibrant shade of Red color at its rear panel. Expect the new vibrant Red shade, the specifications and features of the smartphone remain the same. With the addition of new shade, Xiaomi Mi A1 will now be available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Red colors.

As noted, Xiaomi MiA1 has been developed in collaboration with Google and is company's first device to run on the Android One platform. Xiaomi Mi A1 ditches the company's MIUI and offers pure Android experience designed by Google. It comes with Google's default services such as free unlimited high quality storage from Google Photos and comes with a promise to stay fresh over time with OS upgrades.

The unibody metal smartphone incorporates a dual-lens camera, similar to that in Xiaomi Mi 6. One of the two is a telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture and the second one is a wide-angle lens working on f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen and is backed by Snapdragon 625 chipset. Xiaomi has clubbed it with a generous 4GB RAM to handle multitasking. There is 64GB internal storage that can be expanded by up to 128GB if you are willing to compromise on connectivity as the handset only ships with a Hybrid SIM tray.

Unlike the company's popular Redmi series of handsets, Xiaomi Mi A1 does not ship with a big battery. It rather works on a modest 3,080 mAh battery unit that has to support a dual-lens camera and 5.5-inch full HD screen. Will it be enough for a day or not will be evaluated soon in our detailed review.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Xiaomi Mi A1 supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone also offer an IR blaster that can turn the handset in a universal remote to control household electronic devices.

Mi A1 Special Edition Red will be available in limited quantities from December 20, 2017, via Mi.com and Flipkart. It is also available at all Mi Home stores, Mi Preferred Partner stores, and retail partner stores.