Spice F311 Android Go smartphone launched for Rs. 5,599

Spice Devices, a prominent mobile brands from Transsion Holdings has launched F311. This is the first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone from the company. The Spice F311 features FullView display featuring an aspect ratio of 18:9, fingerprint sensor and a social share key. This smartphone is priced aggressively at Rs. 5,599. The smartphone will be available across key markets of India from today.

Spice F311 specs

The smartphone is equipped with a 5.45-inch IPS Full View display. It makes use of a MediaTek 64 bit quad-core 1.1GHz processor paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage space, which is expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card. Running Android Oreo (Go edition), this smartphone is touted to offer 15% additional free RAM and open apps almost 50% faster than other phones.

The Spice phone features 5MP AF rear camera and another 5MP front camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture and a 1.4 μm pixel that enables users to click brighter pictures with much more clarity. It comes with enhancement features like face detection, smile detection and beauty mode to deliver higher value.

F311's multifunctional fingerprint sensor enables the users to do much more than unlocking the smartphone. It also supports activities like taking pictures, answering and recordings calls, off-screen wake up and enables fast access to applications.

Android Go benefits

With 2X more storage, F311 enables the users to do lot more with free space thereby, speeding the handset to perform up to 15% faster and allowing better management of data spend. It also gives fast and seamless experience with enhanced apps. The in-built mobile security features protect the data and apps and keep it safe 24/7, offering a 360-degree smartphone experience to new users.

Spice F311 is packed with dedicated dual-SIM capabilities and connectivity options like 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The 2400mAh Li-ion battery allows the device to run for up to 16 days on standby.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Pankaj Madaan, Deputy General Manager, Marketing, Spice Devices, said "Reiterating our promise to pace up the smartphone adoption, we have joined hands with MediaTek and Google for AndroidTM OreoTM (Go edition), to deliver high quality devices at the right price point. Our collaboration has unlocked unprecedented avenues for more evolved, efficient, and above everything else, eclectic product offerings which will deliver better performance on even entry-level specifications.

Mr. Madaan added, "F311 is a perfect confluence of aspirational features for first time smartphone users with high social media usage. The smartphone comes with an excellent service proposition of 1-year replacement warranty and is backed by extensive distribution network."