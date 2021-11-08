Stable ColorOS 12 Based On Android 12 OS Rolled Out: Check If It Supports Your Oppo Smartphone News oi-Vivek

Oppo, as promised has started rolling out the stable version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 OS to select Oppo smartphones. The latest software iteration brings some new features along with a refined UI and a few other changes.

As expected, the Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G will be the first device to get this update, as it is the Oppo flagship for this year. As this smartphone was never launched in India, you might have to wait for a few more weeks to get a taste of the latest iteration of ColorOS.

The stable ColorOS 12 update will be available by mid-November 2021 for the Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The brand specifies that the update will be rolled out in batches, and it might take a few days before hitting all the eligible smartphones.

Oppo Smartphones That Support ColorOS 12 In India

Oppo will be releasing the beta version of the ColorOS 12 to Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, and Oppo Find X2 on November 17. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition will get ColorOS 12 beta on November 17 in India. Lastly, the Oppo Reno 6 5G will get ColorOS 12 OS beta on November 25.

A few more Oppo smartphones will get the ColorOS 12 OS update. However, they might have to wait for a few more months. If you have Realme and OnePlus smartphones, you will also get an OxygenOS 12 or Realme UI 3, which are also based on ColorOS 12 with a few changes.

How To Install ColorOS 12?

If you have an eligible smartphone, go to Settings >Software Update to check if your device has received ColorOS 12 update. Make sure that your smartphone is connected to a high-speed WiFi connection and has at least 50 percent battery to ensure a smooth software update process.

If you are planning to try the beta version of the ColorOS 12, then we suggest not installing beta software on the daily driver, as it could break even the basic functions and might make your smartphone unusable.

