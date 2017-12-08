Star Wars games we enjoyed playing on OnePlus 5T with Gaming DND mode on

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi film's theatrical debut is set for December 15. OnePlus and Disney have teamed up to unveil the OnePlus 5T Star Wars limited edition variant one day before the movie release in India - 14th December, in Mumbai.

While we can't wait to get our hands on the limited edition device which is expected to be 'strong enough to rule the galaxy'; here's a list of few Star Wars games we enjoyed playing on the recent flagship - OnePlus 5T without any interruption.

Customize DND mode to enjoy interrupted gaming

The OnePlus 5T that was launched as an incremental upgrade to the OnePlus 5 retains the Alert Slider and the same is seen even in the Star Wars edition as well. In fact, the Alert Slider at the left edge of the handset is a unique feature that will make it stand out from the other devices available on the market. The default positions for the slider are Ring, Do Not Disturb and Silent.

The gaming enthusiasts out there can customize the Alert Slider's Do Not Disturb (DND) mode while they indulged playing in games. Given that the Star Wars edition is specifically aimed at the gamers with the looks and themed wallpapers, the DND mode will help users enjoy a perfect and uninterrupted gaming experience.

Before playing Star Wars games on the OnePlus 5T special edition model, users need to go to Settings → Advanced and tap on Gaming Do Not Disturb. Over here, it is necessary to select those apps that should not send notifications while gaming.

Star Wars games to enjoy playing with DND mode turned on

Having mentioned about the DND mode and the uninterrupted gaming experience that the users of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition can enjoy, how can we refrain from talking about the best Star Wars game titles that users can enjoy on the device? Well, here we list out some of the best Star Wars games those can be played on the special edition OnePlus 5T.

Knights of the Old Republic: This is one of the most compelling narratives in the category. Players can get to explore the galaxy, discover the ancient secrets, and why Sandpeople hate outsiders. There are some fascinating and unforgettable characters as well involved in the gameplay. The players can discover their backstories too. The Knight of the Old Republic is definitely an explicit game for the Star Wars fanatics.

Star Wars Rogue Leader: Rogue Squadron 2: This game title involves dropping players into the cockpits of different ships from the Star Wars universe. The gameplay is immersive and takes players to classic locations such as Cloud City of Bespin and hidden Imperial bases.

Star Wars Battlefront: The Star Wars Battlefront game title will give players a feel of taking part in the iconic battles. It does a fantastic job of delivering an authentic Star Wars environment. From the weapons and sound effects, all the aspects are realistic.

Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast: It is an ultimate fantasy game that lets players run around the galaxy and fight the Empire by cutting off the limbs of stormtroopers with a lightsaber and use all the force powers seen in the movies. The players can get the feel of a powerful Jedi Knight in this game.

Star Wars: The Old Republic: The players can take roles of a Jedi Knight who is struggling to maintain justice and peace or a shady Bounty Hunter trying to cash in on the next big contract or an Imperial agent. The game involves abundant side-quests as well between the gameplay.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will coincide with that of The Last Jedi

The OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition that will be launched on December 14 at an event in Mumbai will be released the next day that is December 15. The device will be up for grabs via both online and offline channels.

When it comes to the online availability, both Amazon India and oneplusstore.in will sell the limited edition of the smartphone. Also, the OnePlus experience zones in Noida and Bangalore will sell the device from December 15, which is when The Last Jedi will also be released in India.

While the availability information is available, the pricing and storage capacity remain to be unknown for now. And, we know that these details will be announced on December 14.