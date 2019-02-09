Stuffcool launches 'monty' wireless neckband for Rs 1,999 in India

Stuffcool a digital accessories brand has launched a new audio product in the Indian market. The company which is best known for its smartphone cases and covers has introduced a wireless in-ear headphone which is dubbed as monty. Designed primarily for the smartphone users the headphone offers an adjustable design which snug in the ears comfortably. The headphone also comes with an in-built mic functionality which will make it easy for the users to take calls while on the go.

In terms of specifications, the headphone packs a 12mm speaker driver for sound output and weighs around 24gms. The headphone has a minimum frequency range of 2.18GHz and a maximum frequency range of 2.4GHz and delivers an impedance of 32 ohms.

Like mentioned earlier, this is a wireless in-ear headphone which supports Bluetooth version 5.0 for connectivity. The headphone is compatible with Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads and tablets and can be connected using the Bluetooth technology. It comes with a Class 7 transmission rating which allows it to offer a connectivity range of up to 10 meters. Besides, the Bluetooth V5.0 itself offers fast and seamless connectivity support.

There is a multi-function key present on the headphone with which you can either switch on/off the device, play or pause music playback and even answer or reject calls. Also, there are volume adjusters with which you can set the volume. The headphone uses a 180mAh battery unit which as per the company can give a back up of up to eight hours with one single charge. And it will take less than three hours for the headphones to get charged completely.

The Stuffcool monty wireless in-ear headphone is retailing for a price tag of Rs 1,999 and the company is offering a warranty of six months on the purchase of the device. The headphone will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart and company's own web store in India.

image source