Sugar Phone S20 with an iPhone X like notch launched for Rs 20,000

Sugar Phone S20 has a color changing glass design

    Sugar has launched a new smartphone in China called the Sugar Phone S20 in China for a price of 1999 Yuan (Rs 20,000). The smartphone is currently available in China and as of now, there is no information on the launch of the smartphone in India.

    Design

    In terms of design, the Sugar Phone S20 looks similar to the Huawei P20 Lite with a vertical dual camera setup at the back and a glass back panel. On the front, the smartphone has a premium all glass design with a notch on top of the smartphone. Do note that, the device has a bigger notch that the most of the smartphone.

    Specifications

    The Sugar Phone S20 adorns a 6.18-inch in-cell IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved tempered glass offering a 2246 x 1080px resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot. The smartphone will also be available in 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. However, there is no information on the price of these configurations. The smartphone also has a dual SIM card slot, where the second slot doubles as a micro SD card slot (up to 128 GB).

    In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 12 MP RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor to offer portrait mode photos. On to the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture offering features like bokeh effect and also supports face unlock. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor located on the back of the smartphone.

    The smartphone has a 3500 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with a micro USB port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone does not support fast charging. The smartphone runs on a custom Android Operating system with custom UI on the top.

    Conclusion

    The Sugar Phone looks like a great smartphone with an interesting set of features. However, the value for money proposition on the Sugar Phone S20 is a bit less than the likes of the Honor and Xiaomi smartphones.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 18:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2018
