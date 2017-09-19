Swipe announces astonishing offers for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Well, the discount season is back again and while many smartphone brands gearing up to offer exciting offers for consumers Swipe is all set to spoil the interested buyers with amazing offers on its ELITE series smartphones and other devices, exclusively on Flipkart's "The Big Billion Days" sale.

Swipe mobile phones and tablets will be offered at alluring prices during the tempting sale that will start on 21st September and will go on until 24th September 2017. It quite evident that Swipe has chosen its most successful series, the ELITE Series of smartphones for the sale offer. The smartphones in the series are known to be high on build quality, performance and ergonomics and the most important factor, they are all available at most affordable prices.

The company has stated that popular smartphones like ELITE Star, ELITE Sense, ELITE 4G, ELITE 3, ELITE Power, ELITE Max will be offered at irresistible prices on Flipkart's Sale. Swipe Strike 4G and Swipe Razor - Tablet PC will also witness a significant price reduction during the 4-day sale on Flipkart.

Mr. Shripal Gandhi, Founder, and CEO of Swipe Technologies said, "Swipe devices are designed keeping in mind the unique needs of the Indian users; all the models provide quality and strength to deliver a premium product experience at an unbelievable price point for the Indian consumers. We have received an overwhelming response for every product launch on Flipkart and the huge discounts on Swipe smartphones is a perfect excuse to gift your loved ones an innovative technology and stay connected with them."

Smartphones

ELITE Sense: It features a 5-inch HD display and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the ELITE Sense smartphone offers a 13-megapixel rear camera with a LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The device also houses a fingerprint scanner, which is placed on its back panel. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 8,199 but with the offer, it will be available at Rs. 5,999.

ELITE Power: The handset comes with a 5.5 inch HD IPS display and 2.5D glass on top. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery and offers 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. It is all in one smartphone with 8 MP rear and 5 MP front camera. The phone has fingerprint sensor which unlocks the phone in 0.3 seconds. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 7,499 but with the offer, it will be available at Rs. 6,499.

ELITE 4G: It comes with 5-inch FWVGA Display, is powered by 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor and loaded with Android 6.0. The high-power 2500mAh battery ensures that the users do not run out of juice too soon. The phone is packed with 1GB RAM and an internal memory of 8GB. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 5,999 but with the offer, it will be available at Rs. 3,499.

ELITE 3: The Swipe Elite 3 sports a 5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB). It features an 8-megapixel rear camera tagged with LED flash and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone houses a 2500mAh battery. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 5,999 but with the offer, it will be available at Rs. 4,444.

ELITE Max: Powered by Snapdragon Octa-core processor, the Swipe ELITE Max comes with a 5.5-inch display. The 3000mAh battery phone has 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has slim and stylish phone has a glass body with titanium frame coupled with 13MP rear and 8MP front camera. The device also houses a fingerprint scanner, which is placed on its back panel. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 12,999 but with the offer, it will be available at Rs. 7,999.

ELITE Star 8GB: The 4-inch WVGA display phone comes with 2000mAh battery and 1.5GHz quad-core processor. Powered with 1GB RAM and 8 GB internal memory, the phone features 5MP rear and 1.3MP front camera. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 4,000 but with the offer, it will be available at Rs. 2,999.

ELITE Star 16GB: Powered with Indus OS, the dual-SIM smartphone sports a 4-inch WVGA display. With a 1.5GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM, this phone comes with 16GB of built-in storage. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 4,500 but with the offer, it will be available at Rs. 3,333.

Tablets

Swipe Strike 4G: The 7-inch tablet comes with HD IPS display. With a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM, this tablet is equipped with a big 3000mAh battery. The tablet is quipped with a 5MP rear and 2MP front camera. The tablet is originally priced at Rs. 7,000 but with the offer, it will be available at Rs. 5,499.

Swipe Razor: The Swipe Razor features 17.8 cm HD IPS display. The 4G VoLTE dual-SIM tablet comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. The powerful 1.3 quad-core processor lets the tablet seamlessly multitask. The tablet sports 5MP rear and 2MP front camera. The tablet is originally priced at Rs. 6,000 but with the offer, it will be available at Rs. 4,999.