Swipe Konnect Power with 3000mAh battery, 4G VoLTE connectivity launched

Swipe Technologies today unveiled the latest addition to its Konnect smartphone lineup. Dubbed as the Konnect Power, it carries a price tag of Rs. 4,999 and will exclusively be sold on Snapdeal starting from August 7.

The main highlight of this smartphone is its 3000mAh battery unit, which is claimed to last up to a day's moderate usage on a single charge. Another important aspect of the Konnect Power is that it is a dual-SIM smartphone with support for 4G VoLTE connectivity. As far as the other specifications are concerned, it comes with a 5-inch HD display with the resolution of 720×1280 pixels.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an unspecified Quad-core processor that is clocked at 1.5GHz. The chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage space. The storage space can be further expanded up to 32GB by using a microSD card in the phone's card slot.

On the optics front, the Swipe Konnect Power features an 8MP rear-facing camera that is accompanied by a flash light. Likewise, the device also sports a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

As for the software, the new Swipe phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, which is quite disappointing.

As we have mentioned earlier, the smartphone packs a decent 3000mAH battery inside to keep the lights on. The battery is said to offer 3 hours of online video streaming on 4G network, 4 hours of watching videos on Wi-Fi, 8 hours of social media browsing, and 24 hours of normal usage.