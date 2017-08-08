Swipe launches India's cheapest VR enabled smartphone ELITE VR at Rs. 4,499

On the occasion of 5th Anniversary gathering of Swipe, Founder & CEO Mr. Shripal Gandhi made the big announcement of Swipe 2.0. According to him, Swipe 2.0 is synonymous with Vision 2022 where in Swipe will metamorphose from being a mobile gadgets company to a 21st Century personal electronics company.

Today, the company launched the Swipe ELITE VR at just Rs. 4,499. "The Master plan is already in place and starting this week new categories and new products will roll out from the Swipe stable. Today, Swipe 2.0 kick starts with the launch of Swipe ELITE VR exclusively on ShopClues," said Mr. Shripal Gandhi while commenting on the launch. It is worth noting that, it is India's most affordable VR enabled smartphone.

"All it takes today is Swipe ELITE VR bundled with VR lens and bingo! With the help of Swipe ELITE VR and the accompanying VR lens, consumers will get enthralled with its immersive experience, be it watching cricket, movies or playing gaming," he added further.

On the specs angle, the Swipe ELITE VR comes with a 5.5-inch IPS display with HD resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core MediaTek 6737 processor running at 1.3GHz. It also offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage space. The storage space can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card.

The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and is backed up by a decent 3,000mAh battery unit.

In terms of optics, the Swipe ELITE VR features a 13MP rear-facing main camera as well as 5MP selfie camera at the front. In addition, this dual-SIM 4G VoLTE smartphone comes with a SwiftKey Keyboard that offers support for many regional languages. "It allows users to type up to five Indian languages at the same time and supports 10 Indian languages".

The Swipe ELITE VR comes in Black, Gray, Gold and Red colors.

Other than that, Swipe has also launched the successor of last year's KONNECT Star. Dubbed as the Swipe KONNECT Star 2017, it priced at just Rs. 3,333. There is three color variants of this phone; Black, Gray and Gold. The main highlight of this dual-SIM smartphone is that it offers 4G VoLTE support.

The device is powered by an unspecified Quad-core processor clocked at 1GHz. The chipset is paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of default storage.

The Swipe KONNECT Star 2017 features a 5MP primary shooter and a 1.3MP front camera.

The 4-inch smartphone packs an 1800mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Indus OS on top.