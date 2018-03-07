Swipe launches the cheapest dual camera smartphone in India

Swipe has announced the launch of Elite Dual, a dual camera phone series. This smartphone with a 5-inch display with shatterproof glass is the first to offer a dual camera setup at such low cost. This new smartphone will be available exclusively from 8th March 2018, on Shopclues.com for Rs 3,999.

The highlight of Elite Dual is the dual camera setup. The auto-focus feature of rear 8MP + 2MP claims to capture detailed pictures. The front - 5MP camera comes with a selfie flash as well. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3Ghz quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.

Announcing the launch of Elite Dual, Mr. Shripal Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Swipe Technologies said, "Keeping in mind the demands and needs of the audience, and the latest trends we are glad to bring Elite Dual at such an affordable rate. We foresee that Swipe shall bring a change in the mobile photography market of India with the launch of this most affordable dual camera smartphone."

Commenting on the announcement, Vishal Sharma, Senior VP - Operations, ShopClues said, "ShopClues caters to the people of Bharat. Swipe Technologies' 'Swipe Elite Dual' is a path-breaking handset that provides the latest technology at an affordable price. This will appeal to the price sensitive and value-conscious consumers of ShopClues, and we are happy to partner with Swipe Technologies to bring more people of India in the digital fold."

Previously, the company also launched the ELITE Pro smartphone priced at Rs. 6,999. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz Quad core processor which is further paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage and it can be further expanded up to 64GB via microSD card. Talking about the cameras - ELITE Pro is equipped with a 13MP sensor at the back and at the front, there is an 8MP sensor.

Swipe ELITE Pro is backed by a 2500mAh battery and it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The device houses a fingerprint scanner for added security which can be used to lock any apps or specific files, gallery, and others.