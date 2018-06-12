T-Mobile soon to launch mid-range smartphone LG Aristo 2 Plus

T-Mobile has silently added a new smartphone to its portfolio. It is a mid-range smartphone, the new addition is called LG Aristo 2 Plus. As per the name, the handset is an upgraded version of the LG Aristo 2, which made its way to the United States smartphone market back in January.

Earlier we have reported about the LG Aristo 2 Plus, and the announcement is not a that big surprise. However, it took the carrier too long to introduce it to the market. According to the T-Mobile listing, the mid-range smartphone will be available from T-Mobile from starting June 15, but the price is not yet disclosed by the carrier.

The Android version can disappoint many people because Android P is already started its beta testing and this LG Aristo 2 Plus is coming with Android 7.1 Nougat on board. There are many users who are at least expecting Android Oreo. Although we don't rule out an Oreo update at some point later this year.

The LG Aristo 2 Plus comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, clubbed with a 2GB RAM, along with 16GB internal memory which can be expaldable 32GB via microSD.

On the camera part, the LG Aristo packs a 13-megapixel rear camera along with 4X digital zoom and LED flash on the rear panel. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for better selfie and video calling experience.

The smartphone is backed by a 2,410 mAh battery and comes with a connectivity support of Bluetooth® 4.2, Power Class X, Wi-Fi 802.11 e/n(2.4 & 5 GHz)/r, 4G LTE, GSM, USB Type A (micro-USB) port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

So these are the specification with which the phone will enter into the market. In terms of looks the phone seems to be decent enough and for now the T-Mobile listing suggests that it will be available in the Blue color variant. However, we can also expect the black variant of the phone. As far as price concern, the carrier has still not disclosed the price and for that, we have to wait until June 15 which is the launch date of the phone.

