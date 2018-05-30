Tambo's first flagship smartphone TA-3 launched at Rs.4,999

After launching three smartphones in India last month, Tambo Mobiles, a new entrant to the fast-growing Indian smartphone market today announced the launch of its flagship smartphone - TA-3 at Rs. 4,999 in three color options- Jet Black, Champagne and Metallic Blue across the distributor channels in India.

"This is a step towards our aim to make mobility accessible and affordable for everyone. We strive to provide advanced products at an affordable price that is high on innovative specs and can be easily used by all age groups,'' Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Tambo said.

The new smartphone comes with full view design and 4.95- inch bright display. It also features a fingerprint sensor and faces recognition powered by a Quadcore processor with MediaTek 6737.

On the connectivity front TA- 3 is a 4G enabled device, supporting VoLTE along with 2.5D curved providing an immersive screen experience to the users. It is backed by the 16GB ROM expandable up to 64GB.

It also has a 5MP rear camera with Dual LED flash 5MP front camera with flash. The camera comes with face beauty, burst mode, panorama mode, and stickers.

The company is also promising a service warranty of 200 days replacement along with a warranty of one-time screen replacement within 365 days of buying the phone.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to aim 1000 service centers by the end of 2018.

To recall, Tambo Mobiles has also partnered with Reliance Jio, for its 'Jio Football offer', which will give Rs 2,200 instant cashback on buying Tambo's three chosen 4G smartphone models. However, the offer can be availed till 30th June 2018.

The Rs. 2,200 cashback will be applicable for both existing and new Jio customers and the Tambo phone buyer needs to perform recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 before 30th June 2018.

Jio will be providing the eligible Tambo device users with 44 cashback vouchers worth Rs.50 each which can be thus redeemed on subsequent recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 via MyJio app only.

The offer can be availed on smartphones designed for the on-the-go tech-savvy generation, the stylish and feature-packed 4G-VoLTE that comes with infinity display and 5.45-inch full lamination bright display, 3000mAh battery, Fingerprint Sensor and Face recognition.