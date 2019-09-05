TCL PLex With Focus On Display Greatness Launched At IFA 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

IFA 2019 kicked off on September 4 and a few companies have already started launching their latest generation products at the ongoing trade show in Berlin. And, TCL has also joined the bandwagon of launches with the announcement of what is touted to be the company's first smartphone for the international market.

TCL Plex Specifications And Features

TCL Plex bestows a 6.53-inch FHD+ dotch notch display. The device uses the company's NXTVISION technology and brings in much more color saturation, clarity, and contrast. This way, the screen delivers improved visual detail without much distortion. All the smartphones under the PLEX lineup will feature the exclusive TCL NXTVISION technology to deliver a better visual experience. Also, the lineup will focus on Display Greatness, which is a new brand concept.

In terms of hardware, TCL Plex gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC. For now, there is no word regarding the RAM and storage options of the smartphone. On the imaging front, the latest offering from the company features triple cameras at the rear. The camera department will have a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a third camera sensor, the purpose of which is yet to be known. The selfie camera details are yet to be revealed officially.

While the software is yet to be revealed, the TCL Plex is likely to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It is fueled by a 3820mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The new TCL UI lets users personalize their smartphones via the Smart Panel. Eventually, the smartphone can interact with smart TVs and other smart home devices. These devices can be controlled via a voice assistant or the smartphone itself.

TCL Plex - Our Opinion

TCL Plex comes in just Black color and is priced at 329 euros (approx. Rs. 26,000). It will go on sale from the fourth quarter of this year but a specific date remains unknown. For now, there is no word regarding the launch of this smartphone in India and we can expect more details to be out in the coming weeks or months.

