Just In
- 37 min ago Instagram New Feature Will Suggest You To Unfollow Spammers And Boring Friends
-
- 1 hr ago BSNL Launches New Rs. 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan With 2TB Data Benefit
- 1 hr ago Oppo Find X2 Set To Debut On February 22: Expected Specifications And Features
- 2 hrs ago Huawei Y7p Launched With Android 9 Pie: Features, Price, Availability
Don't Miss
- Movies Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding To Take Place In December? Reports Drop A Major Hint
- Lifestyle Love Aaj Kal 2 Stars Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Give Couple Fashion Goals For Valentine’s Day
- News Nirbhaya: No fresh date to execute the killers granted by Delhi court
- Finance 5 Reasons Why Loans Will Get Cheaper Despite RBI's Status Quo
- Sports BCCI likely to reschedule start date of IPL 2020: Reports
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa Cruiser Maxi-Scooter Unveiled - Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Image
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
- Travel 10 Splendid Places To Visit In south India in February
Tecno Camon 15 With Punch-Hole Display Teased: To Arrive In India Soon
We recently came across reports suggesting Tecno's plan to introduce a new smartphone in its budget 'Camon' series. It is worth noting that Tecno is primarily focusing on the budget segment in India. In addition to the Camon series, the company has also launched a slew of devices in its Spark smartphone series.
While the name of the model in the upcoming Tecno Camon series was not revealed, a 48MP quad-camera setup has been tipped. Now, the company itself has teased some details on its upcoming offering for the Indian market. The company has shared information on the upcoming smartphone via Twitter. Here are the details:
Tecno Camon 15 Is The Upcoming Smartphone
A report from 91Mobiles reveals that the upcoming Tecno smartphone will be sold with Tecno Camon 15 moniker. The company has also started sharing teasers of the upcoming handset via Twitter. The tweet shared by the company notes, "#NewYouWithCamon", and the image shared reveals a punch-hole display.
The in-display camera cutout is seen on the top-left panel. It is currently unknown what kind of sensor it will be equipped with. Also, the tweet shared by Tecno highlights the low-light imaging capabilities of its upcoming smartphone. It would be interesting to see, how well the camera performs in real-life low-light scenarios.
The night will never be the same again! Get ready to turn on the night! Coming soon. Stay tuned #NewYouWithCamon pic.twitter.com/1HRi50IsZs— Tecno Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) February 6, 2020
Tecno Camon 15 Previous Leaked Specifications
The Tecno Camon 15's previous leak had suggested a quad-camera module on the back panel arranged in a rectangular module. The cameras are said to be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, however, the details on the other camera are undisclosed. The rear panel also accommodates a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
The device is said to arrive with gradient design and its leaked render indicated the power and volume keys placed on the right panel. It is also unknown if there will be a USB Type-C or microUSB port connectivity option.
We are yet to receive details on the hardware and software features of the Tecno Camon 15. But, with the company starting to tease the device officially, it shouldn't be long enough we get some additional details.
Tecno Camon 15 Exected Pricing And Availability In India
The Tecno Camon 15 is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000 price bucket. If the device is launched in single or multiple variants, it is yet to be revealed. With the aforementioned price tag, the device will be up against the likes of Redmi 8 and the Realme 5i.
Both of these handsets have been quite popular since their arrival. So, Tecno is expected to get a tough competition following its launch. The official launch date is currently unknown, however, with the official teasers hitting the web, it shouldn't be long before we get to know the details.
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,716
-
1,06,900
-
15,586
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
15,499
-
64,400
-
34,716
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000