Tecno Camon 15 With Punch-Hole Display Teased: To Arrive In India Soon

While the name of the model in the upcoming Tecno Camon series was not revealed, a 48MP quad-camera setup has been tipped. Now, the company itself has teased some details on its upcoming offering for the Indian market. The company has shared information on the upcoming smartphone via Twitter. Here are the details:

Tecno Camon 15 Is The Upcoming Smartphone

A report from 91Mobiles reveals that the upcoming Tecno smartphone will be sold with Tecno Camon 15 moniker. The company has also started sharing teasers of the upcoming handset via Twitter. The tweet shared by the company notes, "#NewYouWithCamon", and the image shared reveals a punch-hole display.

The in-display camera cutout is seen on the top-left panel. It is currently unknown what kind of sensor it will be equipped with. Also, the tweet shared by Tecno highlights the low-light imaging capabilities of its upcoming smartphone. It would be interesting to see, how well the camera performs in real-life low-light scenarios.

The night will never be the same again! Get ready to turn on the night! Coming soon. Stay tuned #NewYouWithCamon pic.twitter.com/1HRi50IsZs — Tecno Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) February 6, 2020

Tecno Camon 15 Previous Leaked Specifications

The Tecno Camon 15's previous leak had suggested a quad-camera module on the back panel arranged in a rectangular module. The cameras are said to be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, however, the details on the other camera are undisclosed. The rear panel also accommodates a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The device is said to arrive with gradient design and its leaked render indicated the power and volume keys placed on the right panel. It is also unknown if there will be a USB Type-C or microUSB port connectivity option.

We are yet to receive details on the hardware and software features of the Tecno Camon 15. But, with the company starting to tease the device officially, it shouldn't be long enough we get some additional details.

Tecno Camon 15 Exected Pricing And Availability In India

The Tecno Camon 15 is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000 price bucket. If the device is launched in single or multiple variants, it is yet to be revealed. With the aforementioned price tag, the device will be up against the likes of Redmi 8 and the Realme 5i.

Both of these handsets have been quite popular since their arrival. So, Tecno is expected to get a tough competition following its launch. The official launch date is currently unknown, however, with the official teasers hitting the web, it shouldn't be long before we get to know the details.