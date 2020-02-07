ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tecno Camon 15 With Punch-Hole Display Teased: To Arrive In India Soon

    By
    |

    We recently came across reports suggesting Tecno's plan to introduce a new smartphone in its budget 'Camon' series. It is worth noting that Tecno is primarily focusing on the budget segment in India. In addition to the Camon series, the company has also launched a slew of devices in its Spark smartphone series.

    Tecno Camon 15 India Launch Expected Soon
     

    While the name of the model in the upcoming Tecno Camon series was not revealed, a 48MP quad-camera setup has been tipped. Now, the company itself has teased some details on its upcoming offering for the Indian market. The company has shared information on the upcoming smartphone via Twitter. Here are the details:

    Tecno Camon 15 Is The Upcoming Smartphone

    Tecno Camon 15 Is The Upcoming Smartphone

    A report from 91Mobiles reveals that the upcoming Tecno smartphone will be sold with Tecno Camon 15 moniker. The company has also started sharing teasers of the upcoming handset via Twitter. The tweet shared by the company notes, "#NewYouWithCamon", and the image shared reveals a punch-hole display.

    The in-display camera cutout is seen on the top-left panel. It is currently unknown what kind of sensor it will be equipped with. Also, the tweet shared by Tecno highlights the low-light imaging capabilities of its upcoming smartphone. It would be interesting to see, how well the camera performs in real-life low-light scenarios.

    Tecno Camon 15 Previous Leaked Specifications
     

    Tecno Camon 15 Previous Leaked Specifications

    The Tecno Camon 15's previous leak had suggested a quad-camera module on the back panel arranged in a rectangular module. The cameras are said to be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, however, the details on the other camera are undisclosed. The rear panel also accommodates a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

    The device is said to arrive with gradient design and its leaked render indicated the power and volume keys placed on the right panel. It is also unknown if there will be a USB Type-C or microUSB port connectivity option.

    We are yet to receive details on the hardware and software features of the Tecno Camon 15. But, with the company starting to tease the device officially, it shouldn't be long enough we get some additional details.

    Tecno Camon 15 Exected Pricing And Availability In India

    Tecno Camon 15 Exected Pricing And Availability In India

    The Tecno Camon 15 is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000 price bucket. If the device is launched in single or multiple variants, it is yet to be revealed. With the aforementioned price tag, the device will be up against the likes of Redmi 8 and the Realme 5i.

    Both of these handsets have been quite popular since their arrival. So, Tecno is expected to get a tough competition following its launch. The official launch date is currently unknown, however, with the official teasers hitting the web, it shouldn't be long before we get to know the details.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: tecno news smartphones

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X