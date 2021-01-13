Tecno Camon 16 Premier Officially Announced In India: A Photography-Centric Device? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno is one of those brands which is consistent with budget smartphone launches in the Indian market. The company has refreshed its Camon smartphone lineup with the launch of Camon 16 Premier in the country. The latest handset by the company bets high on photography. It is one of Tecno's first mid-range smartphones which ships with both a dual selfie camera setup and a quad-lens rear camera module. Let's have a look at the entire spec-sheet:

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Full Specifications And Features

Let's begin with the camera hardware first. The quad-lens setup on the Tecno Premier 16 houses a 64MP primary sensor which is a Sony IMX 686 lens. Additional sensors include an 8MP wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV, a 2MP depth lens, and another 2MP Polar Night Video sensor. The device will feature a Super Night Shot 2.0 feature for good low-light photography.

Besides, the additional Night video sensor is said to aid the device in capturing better videos in challenging light situations. Speaking of the selfie cameras, the pill-shaped camera sensor is a storehouse for a 48MP primary selfie snapper paired up with an 8MP sensor for wide-angle selfies. The secondary sensor has 105-degree FoV.

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier features a massive 6.85-inch FHD+ display. The panel is HDR10+ certified and has a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier uses the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset which is clubbed with Mali G76 GPU. The octa-core processor clocks over 2.05GHz and is further paired up with 8GB RAM.

The smartphone will offer 128GB of storage space. The firmware on the handset is Android 10 OS. The Battery powering the Tecno Camon Premier is a 4,500 mAh unit accompanied by 18W fast charging support.

Tecno Premier India Price And Sale

The Tecno Premier will be selling at Rs, 16,999 via Flipkart starting January 16, 2021. The smartphone will be up for grabs at the brick and mortar stores as well in the Glacier Silver color option.

