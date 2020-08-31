Tecno Camon 16 Series With 64MP Sensor To Launch On September 3 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno is all set to announce its Camon 16 series' smartphones on September 3. The flagship series will arrive as the successor of the Camon 15 series which was launched earlier this year. The launch will be held via an AR event on September 3 at 10.15 pm. The upcoming handset will get high-end camera features.

As of now, there is no information regarding the availability of the handset. However, the handset is said to be available in Nigeria, India, and Pakistan. The company has revealed some key features of the Tecno Camon 16 via a teaser. However, the pricing details are still under wraps.

Camon 16 Series Details

In terms of display design, it will flaunt a 6.9-inch dual dot-in display with a punch-hole cut-out design at the top left corner for the selfie camera.

The device will pack 33W flash charging technology. In terms of cameras, the handset will offer a quad-camera module along with a 64MP primary sensor, while the predecessor model comes with a 48MP primary sensor.

For selfies and videos, the handset will feature a dual selfie camera including a 48MP main sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera features will include ultra-night portrait mode, super video mode, slow-motion. Nothing more is known about the Camon 16 Series. The company is expected to make everything official at the launch event on September 3.

On the other hand, the company is gearing up to launch the Tecno Spark Go 2020 in India on September 1. Tecno Spark Go 2020 will be the successor of the Tecno Spark Go. So, the price of the upcoming handset is also expected to be similar.

Meanwhile, the Flipkart listing has revealed some details of the handset. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 will come with a larger 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch.

