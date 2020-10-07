Just In
Tecno Camon 16 Slated For October 10 Launch In India; To Be Flipkart Exclusive
s Tecno is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch in India. This time the company will be refreshing its 'Camon' series with the launch of Camon 16 in the country. The company itself has confirmed the arrival of the new budget smartphone. Also, a dedicated page for the upcoming handset has gone live at Flipkart.
Tecno Camon 16 India Launch Date
The Tecno Camon 16 is confirmed to launch on October 10 in India. The launch event is scheduled for 12 PM. It is currently unknown if the company will be hosting an online launch event for the device. As mentioned earlier, Flipkart also has put up a dedicated page for the handset, so we can expect the e-commerce platform to be an exclusive online retail partner for its sales.
Speaking of the features, the Tecno Camon 16 is tipped to be the company's first smartphone to feature a 64MP AI quad-rear camera setup. The camera is further said to be equipped with 'Auto Eye Focus' technology. Neither the company nor does the leaks have specified the remaining camera sensors. However, we can't rule out the possibility of an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a depth, and a macro sensor.
The device will feature a punch-hole display. The display type is unspecified, but it could be an LCD panel. The device will come with an HD+ resolution. Also, the handset is likely to feature a 16MP camera inside the camera cutout for selfies and video calling with an f/2.2 aperture.
As of now, there is no information available on the chipset of the upcoming smartphone. It remains to be seen if the company uses a Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset to power the new unit. Same is the case with battery, the company hasn't specified the capacity yet and we might have to wait till the official launch.
