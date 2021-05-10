Tecno Camon 17 Pro With 48MP Selfie Camera Launched: Specifications, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno has introduced the Camon 17 Pro variant in the Nigerian market. Both models of the Camon 17 series have some similar features including a 90Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and so on. However, the key highlight of the Tecno Camon 17 Pro is its 48MP selfie camera and also offers the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 25W fast charging, and more.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro Price

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro will be available in the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option and California dream silver and Malibu blue color options. The handset will cost NGN 125,000 which roughly translates to Rs. 22,600 in Indian currency.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro: Features

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro has a slightly larger 6.8-inch IPS LCD display than the standard Tecno Camon 17. The display offers an FHD+ 1080 × 2460 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into a power button.

The MediaTek Helio G95 SoC is paired with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage that also believed to support a microSD slot for additional storage expansion. Moreover, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging tech and runs Android 11 OS with HiOS custom skin.

The camera department is handled by a 64MP quad-rear camera and a 48MP selfie camera. The main lens of the phone is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a pair of 2MP sensors. Lastly, the handset supports dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro: Launching In India?

At this moment, the India launch is yet to be announced. Going by its predecessor launch timeline, the phone might launch in October. However, we can't comment on this, the brand might launch the phone earlier as well.

Talking about the competition, features like a 48MP selfie camera and a 90Hz display will help the handset give competition to other mid-range smartphones. However, it does skip 5G connectivity which can also be a drawback.

