Tecno Camon 19 Pro Is Company's Most Ambitious Smartphone, Find Out Why

Tecno has unveiled its most ambitious smartphones in a global launch event at Rockefeller Center in New York. This new line of handsets comes from the Camon 19-series and brings features not seen in previous Tecno devices. The spec list includes custom-made camera sensors, the industry's first 0.98mm bezel front design flaunting 120Hz fluid displays and several upgrades in the performance department.

There will be four handsets in the new Tecno Camon 19-series; the Camon 19, Camon 19 Pro, Camon 19 Pro 5G and the Camon 19 Neo. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro (and 5G) seems like a handset that can easily take on some of the most widely popular mid-range devices from Xiaomi, Redmi, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme.

The Camon 19 Pro's spec-sheet includes a premium design flaunting a 120Hz FHD+ screen with bezels measuring as thin as 0.98mm. Its flat sides and flat back panel remind us of the OnePlus 10R, Vivo V23 and Oppo Reno 7.

The Camon 19 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and will most likely be made available in multiple RAM and ROM configurations.

But what caught our attention is the OIS-backed camera system, which comes in a dual-ring camera layout. The Camon 19 Pro features an industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW lens co-developed with Samsung. As per Tecno, the RGBW sensor adds a white sub-pixel to the existing universal RGB configurations to enhance the camera system's light-gathering abilities by up to 30 per cent. This should ideally result in brighter low-light photography and better overall picture and video capturing performance.

Tecno mentions that the camera system is smart enough to detect low-light and activates the video night view algorithm. When the mode is enabled, the main sensor works with the RGBW sensor/glass lens system to enhance the overall brightness of the images and videos. The camera is also capable of applying OIS+EIS to offer to improve low-light photography results.

The second sensor in the triple-lens camera system is a 50MP 2X optical zoom lens with a focal length distance of 50mm. This lens should offer some crisp portraits with a natural bokeh effect.

Moving on, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell, coupled with 33 Watt Flash Charge technology, which seems a bit dated if you consider the overall spec sheet of the handset.

The other handsets in the series include the vanilla Camon 19, Camon 19 Pro 5G variant, and Camon 19 Neo. The brand hasn't revealed the specifications of these variants so far. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Camon 19 Pro starts at $280, which roughly translates to Rs. 22,000 in the Indian currency. The 5G variant of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro will most likely cost Rs. 25,000.

At these prices, the Camon 19 Pro and the Camon Pro 5G will be the brand's most premium offering for the Indian market. We can expect Tecno to unveil these devices in India in the first week of July 2022.

