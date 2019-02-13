TECNO Camon iACE 2 and Camon iAce 2x launched: Price, Specification and more

TECNO, an offline smartphone brand of TRANSSION India has announced the launch new smartphone dubbed as CAMON iACE2x and CAMON iACE2.

The newly launched comes with 3GB + 32GB priced at Rs 7599 and Camon iAce2 at 2GB + 32GB priced at Rs 6699 and it will be available The new smartphones will be available for sale starting from today across more than 35000+ retail outlets PAN India.

These smartphones are equipped with 13MP AI rear camera with f/1.8 aperture & VGA.

TECNO smartphones come with a unique promise of "111" under which it offers 1-time screen replacement, 100-days free replacement, and 1-month extended warranty.

CAMON iACE is endowed with 5.5" HD+ Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is lightly weighted at just 150 gms and is perfect for one hand operation.

It is available in 3 colors - Midnight black, Champagne Gold and Nebula black (new Gradient color available in CAMON iACE2x) and City Blue (in CAMON iACE2)

With 2.5D curved edges, 80.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, slim bezels & 8.48mm thickness, the smartphone exquisite looks make it an ideal device for consumers who want their brand to reflect their personal style.

The device also allows the consumer to use 4G VoLTE in both the SIM cards at the same time. It is a dual SIM smartphone with a dedicated microSD card slot, which can support expandable memory up to 128GB.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, "In 2019, we are leveraging this momentum to continuously challenge ourselves by offering our consumers with premium smartphone products at affordable prices to maximize the value for money. The new CAMON iACE series have created a powerful fusion of style and technology with exhaustive specs in every dimension of design, performance, and user experience. It is a future-ready budget smartphone that comes loaded with meaningful innovations such as anti-oil fingerprint, bigger RAM storage, intelligent camera kit, new gradient color, and localized free back panel, which make it one of the best 'All-rounder champion' phone in sub 8k category."