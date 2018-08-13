Tecno Camon iAce and Camon iSky 2 launched in India starting at Rs 6799

Last month Tecno a smartphone maker has launched its Camon i Twin. Now the company launches its two new smartphones in India called Camon iAce and Camon iSky 2. Both the smartphones are budget phones and come with a pocket-friendly price point.

Tecno Camon iAce specifications

The Tecno Camon iAce comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU. The handset is backed by a 2GB RAM, with 16GB of onboard storage, which can be expandable up to 128GB microSD card.

On the optical front, the iAce comes with a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, f/2.0 aperture. At the front, it houses an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash. Interestingly the smartphone also comes with Face unlock feature.

On the connectivity part, it offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. The Tecno Camon iAce is fueled by a 3050mAh battery and runs on HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

Tecno Camon iSky 2 specifications

The Tecno Camon iSky 2 comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It also comes with 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU. It is backed by a 2GB of RAM, and 16GB internal storage, with up to 128GB of expandable memory via microSD card.

On the camera part, it houses a dual camera setup on the rear with the combination of a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, secondary VGA camera. At the front, the phone house 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash.

It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face unlock technology. On the connectivity part, it offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS.

The Tecno Camon iSky 2 is fueled by a 3050mAh battery and runs HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

Price and offers

The Tecno Camon iAce comes in Champagne Gold, Midnight Black and Midnight Blue color options. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,799. On the other hand, the Camon iSky 2 comes in Champagne Gold, Midnight Black and Bordeaux Red color option, with the price tag of Rs 7,499.

The Camon iAce will be available from today, August 13on all the retail outlets, and the Camon iSKY 2 will be available starting August 20th. Both the smartphones come with a cashback of Rs 2,200 for Jio users on recharge of Rs 198 or 299. it also comes with 1-time screen replacement policy in one year, 100 days free replacement, and extended warranty of one-month.