    Tecno Camon 12 Air Launched At Rs. 9,999: Availability, Colors, And Specifications

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    The Tecno Camon 12 Air has been launched at Rs. 9,999, in India. And the device is available for sale via offline retailers from today (October 14th). The key specs of the phone include a 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, and a triple-camera setup.

    Tecno Camon 12 Air Launched At Rs. 9,999

     

    Tecno Camon 12 Air Specs, Colors

    The Tecno Camon 12 Air display has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and 500nits brightness. Its MediaTek chipset is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 16MP primary lens, 5MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

    These sensors are guided by the quad-LED flash. At the front, it houses an 8MP in-dot selfie camera and a wide-angle lens. The smartphone is shipped with Android 9 Pie which is topped by Hi OS 5.5. It comes with a fingerprint scanner and a face unlock feature. Connectivity options include a dual 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It packs a 4,000mAh battery. Lastly, the handset is available for sale in Baby Blue and Stellar Purple color options.

    Tecno Camon iAce 2X

    To recall, the Tecno Camon iAce 2X was launched in February with a 5.50-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. Furthermore, it has a dual rear camera setup and a single 8MP sensor at the front.

    It runs HiOS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It comes with an ambient light and a fingerprint sensor. The handset is equipped with a 3050mAh battery. It is available in Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and Nebula Black colors. And, it is priced at Rs. 5,900 for its given storage variant.

    Read More About: tecno news smartphone
    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
