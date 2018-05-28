Tecno launches Camon iClick with AI selfie camera at Rs 13,999

Tecno has launched the Camon iClick for the Indian market. The new smartphone comes with an AI selfie technology. The sensor reproduces customized beauty features for different faces. The device is priced at Rs 13,999 and will be available through 35,000 retail outlets across the country.

The camera AI is based on understanding and studying of 100,000 Indian profile pictures. The software algorithm of CAMON iCLICK optimizes every picture through in-built AI-powered Camera that customizes and reproduces a suitable beauty plan for each user by automatically recognizing the environment, light conditions and 255 facial features in real time. The AI Camera technology enhances the user's image capturing the experience for the novice as well as the experienced shutterbugs.

CAMON iCLICK is equipped with a 20MP intelligent Best Anylight selfie camera, with AI beauty feature that enables skin softening, skin brightening and eye brightening. Along with that the AI enabled smartphone also boasts of AI Auto Scene Recognition whereby the phone can deep learn 100,000 scenes that have already been fed to the phone. When taking pictures, the smartphone automatically detects the current scene, resulting from its deep learning capabilities and matches the camera parameters to the current scene, producing an enhanced photo.

The smartphone also has a Face Unlock feature for added security. It recognizes 255 face features to unlock the device. Additionally, it is also abled with Fingerprint feature that allows users to accept calls, unlocking the phone, accessing app lock and capturing pictures.

It has a screen-to-body percentage of 82.9% and 6 inches full-view display. It comes with a resolution of 720 x 1440 with a screen ratio of 18:9. The smartphone uses 2.0 GHz and 64Bit octa-core processor. The 3750mAh powers the phone and claims to offer 420 hours of standby time, 30 hours calling, 23 hours battery life, 11 hours web browsing, 13 hours video playback and 9 hours gaming. It is assisted by a 4GB RAM and 64GM ROM to give users a fast multitasking device in their day-to-day life. Onboard sensors include Fingerprint Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, and G-Sensor.