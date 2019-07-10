Tecno Launches Phantom 9 In India With Triple Cameras, In-display Fingerprint Scanner And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Tecno Mobiles has launched a new smartphone in the mid-range segment in India. The company calls it the Phantom 9, the smartphone comes with a power pack specifications. The USP of the device is its powerful MediaTek Helio P35 processor, triple rear camera and lot more. Here is the complete information about the smartphone which you need to know before buying this smartphone.

Techno Phantom 9 Price In India

The Techno Phantom 9 will be available in single color option which will be Lapland Aurora and it will be up for sale at Rs 14,999. As per the company, the smartphone will be up for sale from July 17 via e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Techno Phantom 9 Specification

The Techno Phant 9 flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. The display also carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 600 nits brightness and a waterdrop notch design on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio processor, clubbed with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, if that is not enough then you can also expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Phantom 9 sports a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 16MP f/1.85 aperture + 8MP 120° ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone offers a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Micro USB. The smartphone is fuelled with 3500mAh battery and runs on HiOS 5 based on Android 9.0 (Pie).

