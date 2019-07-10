ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tecno Launches Phantom 9 In India With Triple Cameras, In-display Fingerprint Scanner And More

    By
    |

    Tecno Mobiles has launched a new smartphone in the mid-range segment in India. The company calls it the Phantom 9, the smartphone comes with a power pack specifications. The USP of the device is its powerful MediaTek Helio P35 processor, triple rear camera and lot more. Here is the complete information about the smartphone which you need to know before buying this smartphone.

    Tecno Launches Phantom 9 In India For Rs 14,999

     

    Techno Phantom 9 Price In India

    The Techno Phantom 9 will be available in single color option which will be Lapland Aurora and it will be up for sale at Rs 14,999. As per the company, the smartphone will be up for sale from July 17 via e-commerce giant Flipkart.

    Techno Phantom 9 Specification

    The Techno Phant 9 flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. The display also carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 600 nits brightness and a waterdrop notch design on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio processor, clubbed with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

    The smartphone is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, if that is not enough then you can also expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card.

    Tecno Launches Phantom 9 In India For Rs 14,999

    On the optical front, the Phantom 9 sports a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 16MP f/1.85 aperture + 8MP 120° ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone offers a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

     

    On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Micro USB. The smartphone is fuelled with 3500mAh battery and runs on HiOS 5 based on Android 9.0 (Pie).

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue