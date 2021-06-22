Tecno Phantom X Massive Leak; 50MP Quad Camera And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno has been proactive with smartphone launches right from the beginning of this year and has launched several affordable and mid-range smartphones. A new smartphone by the brand dubbed has been leaked online in full glory. The upcoming device would be debuting in the company's Phantom series and called the Phantom X. Take a look at what the device will offer:

Tecno Phantom X Full Design Leaked

A tweet shared by a tipster reveals the entire design of the Techno Phantom X smartphone. The leaked live images of the handset reveal a curved edge design. The front panel can be seen featuring a pill-shaped punch-hole for the dual selfie cameras on the top-left corner.

The back panel of the device seems to have a matte texture. A vertical quad-camera module is placed at the centre-top along with an LED flash. The device will have the power key on the right edge alongside the volume keys.

There is no physical fingerprint scanner in direct sight. This indicates the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner or security. The bottom panel has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The leaked live shots suggest Van Gogh Sky Blue and Monet's Summer Garden color options.

Is Tecno Phantom X A Flagship Smartphone?

The leaked spec-sheet of the Tecno Phantom X includes an OLED display panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. The size of the panel is not revealed buy the dual punch-hole selfie camera module is confirmed. The panel will also come with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Tecno Phantom X is rumoured to feature the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The octa-core processor will be combined with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Its expandable storage capacity isn't revealed. The device will come with Android 11 OS and offer a HiOS 7.6 on top.

As per the leaks, the Tecno Phantom X's rear camera setup will comprise a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor. The quad-camera setup will also have an 8MP sensor and another unknown sensor.

The selfie camera setup will offer a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle lens. Going by the spec-sheet, the Tecno Phantom X appears to be a premium device. The focus here is on the camera hardware. Techno is likely launching this device to attract photography enthusiasts.

