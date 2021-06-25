Just In
Tecno Phantom X With 50MP Triple Camera, 90HZ Display Launched; First Flagship Camera Phone?
Tecno is one of those brands which is consistent with budget and mid-range smartphones for the masses. However, the company has also introduced the Phantom smartphone series for flagship-oriented users. The latest model to join this lineup is the Phantom X. It is the first premium offering by Tecno which is camera-centric. The device offers a 50MP triple-rear camera and a 48MP selfie camera. What are its other highlights? Let's find out:
Tecno Phantom X Highlight Features
The Tecno Phantom X's biggest highlight comes in the form of a triple rear camera module at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor that has an f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is accompanied by a 13MP telephoto sensor with 2x zoom and an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor with a 120-degree FoV.
The Phantom X is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with curved edges. The panel comes with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio, an FHD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer for protection against scratches and has a dual-punch hole for the selfie cameras.
The pill-shaped punch-hole packs a 48MP main selfie camera and an 8MP ultrawide angle selfie sensor with 105-degree FoV. The processor is where things get a bit mellow. The handset is packed with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor which is based on 12nm architecture and has Mali-G76 GPU support.
The Tecno Phantom X will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The handset also features a vapour chamber cooling system to keep the temperatures in check while extensive gaming. The device will come pre-installed with Android 11 OS. It will offer an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Powering this unit is a 4,700 mAH battery with 33W fast charging support.
Tecno Phantom X Price, Availability
While Tecno has officially unveiled the Phantom X for the masses, it still hasn't revealed any details on its pricing or availability. It is unknown which all markets would be the first to receive this unit. Details on the same should emerge in the coming days.
Tecno Phantom X: A New Benchmark In The Premium Mid-Range Segment?
The Tecno Phantom X surely has an impressive spec sheet. The primary as well as the selfie camera setup is what gives this device an edge in the mid-range segment. We have seen Tecno launching smartphones with pocket-friendly pricing.
The Phantom X is also likely to be easy on pockets with pricing while offering a flagship-grade camera and other features at the same time. It can also be the priciest product by Tecno considering the premium quality features. But, the major drawback besides all the premium features we believe would be the missing 5G connectivity which is the new hype.
