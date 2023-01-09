Tecno Phantom X2 With Curved AMOLED, Dimensity 9000 SoC Goes On Sale In India News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Tecno introduced the Tecno Phantom X2 smartphone in the global markets in December 2022. It went on pre-order in India on January 2, 2023. Now, it has finally gone on sale in the country. The smartphone offers a curved AMOLED display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a Dimensity flagship processor, fast charging support, and more. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications below.

Tecno Phantom X2: Features, Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 sports a curved 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Owing to the very slim bezels surrounding the screen, it comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.5 percent.

Along with an impressive screen, Tecno has also loaded it with performance. The Tecno Phantom X2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is built on the 4nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Phantom X2 gets a triple-rear camera setup featuring a 64MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). It is accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 32MP front-facing shooter housed in the hole-punch camera cutout.

Some noteworthy features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port, among others. The Tecno phantom X2 is powered by a massive 5160mAh battery coupled with 45W charging support. The handset runs on HiOS 12, built on top of Android 12 OS.

Tecno Phantom X2: Price, Availability

The Tecno Phantom X2 has been priced at ₹39,999 in India. It is on sale now and can be purchased via Amazon India. The smartphone comes in two color options- Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey.

Tecno is also offering some early bird discounts till January 31, 2023. You can avail of an additional ₹5000 discount on exchanging your old smartphone. You will get 12-month Amazon Prime subscriptions bundled with the device. That's not all, there are some exciting no-cost EMI options as well.

