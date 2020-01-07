Just In
- 3 min ago Belkin Launches Google Assistant Smart Speaker With Built-In Wireless Charger
-
- 7 min ago Xiaomi Launches Smartwatch For Children In China: Price And Specifications
- 32 min ago New Bluetooth Standard LE Audio Announced At CES 2020
- 1 hr ago Realme 5i With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Cameras Officially Announced: Price And Specifications
Don't Miss
- Finance Govt Estimates FY20 GDP Growth At 5%
- Movies A R Rahman On Shikara: People Moved On From Hitler And Hiroshima, Its Time For India To Heal
- News 6.4 magnitude of earthquake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
- Sports India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Kohli's band eyes a series lead
- Automobiles New 2020 Hyundai Creta India Launch Date Confirmed: Here Are The Details
- Lifestyle 6 Simple & Effective Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Sinus Infection
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Tecno Plans To Launch Spark 4 Lite This Week: Report
After launching the Camon 12 Air in India, Tecno is all set to launch its new smartphone this week in the country. In fact, from the last few days, the company is teasing its upcoming smartphone with #BigBIsComing". But now the company finally announced the launch date of the upcoming smartphone, reports The Mobile Indian.
According to the report, the company is planning to launch this device on January 9th. However, the firm has not announced the name of the upcoming smartphone. But it is expected that the company will launch Tecno Spark 4 Lite.
The report states that the upcoming smartphone is expected to have Dot Notch display, LED Flash at the front, fingerprint scanner, and volume rockers. The upcoming smartphone is likely to price under Rs. 7,000. Talking about the specification, the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature a 6.52-inch dot notch display along with a 720x1600 screen resolution.
It will be powered by a 1.8Hz Quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. It is also expected the smartphone will run Android 9 pie. Besides, you'll also get face an unlock feature and 4,000 mAh battery.
On the imaging front, the smartphone includes an 8MP rear camera setup along with Dual LED Flash. Upfront, the smartphone is expected to feature an 8MP camera for selfies. Apart from that, the smartphone is likely to have a sensor like Proximity and Ambient Light sensor.
To recall, the company launched Spark Power in December. The Spark Power comes with a 6.35-inch HD display and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered with Helio 22 octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, Android Pie, and fingerprint scanner.
It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone includes 13MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-lens, and 2MP macro lens along with quad-LED flash. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270