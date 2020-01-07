Tecno Plans To Launch Spark 4 Lite This Week: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Camon 12 Air in India, Tecno is all set to launch its new smartphone this week in the country. In fact, from the last few days, the company is teasing its upcoming smartphone with #BigBIsComing". But now the company finally announced the launch date of the upcoming smartphone, reports The Mobile Indian.

According to the report, the company is planning to launch this device on January 9th. However, the firm has not announced the name of the upcoming smartphone. But it is expected that the company will launch Tecno Spark 4 Lite.

The report states that the upcoming smartphone is expected to have Dot Notch display, LED Flash at the front, fingerprint scanner, and volume rockers. The upcoming smartphone is likely to price under Rs. 7,000. Talking about the specification, the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature a 6.52-inch dot notch display along with a 720x1600 screen resolution.

It will be powered by a 1.8Hz Quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. It is also expected the smartphone will run Android 9 pie. Besides, you'll also get face an unlock feature and 4,000 mAh battery.

On the imaging front, the smartphone includes an 8MP rear camera setup along with Dual LED Flash. Upfront, the smartphone is expected to feature an 8MP camera for selfies. Apart from that, the smartphone is likely to have a sensor like Proximity and Ambient Light sensor.

To recall, the company launched Spark Power in December. The Spark Power comes with a 6.35-inch HD display and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered with Helio 22 octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, Android Pie, and fingerprint scanner.

It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone includes 13MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-lens, and 2MP macro lens along with quad-LED flash. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera.

