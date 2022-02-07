Just In
Tecno POP 5S With Android 10 Go Edition, Dual Cameras Launched; Coming To India?
Tecno is on a launching spree; the brand is gearing up to launch its first-ever 5G-enabled smartphone Pova 5G in India. On the other hand, the company has announced another smartphone named the Tecno POP 5S in the international market. It is an affordable device that will join the other devices of the POP series. Features of the Tecno POP 5S include the Android 10 Go Edition, LCD panel, and many more.
Tecno POP 5S Price & Features
The Tecno POP 5S has been launched at MXN 2,239 (around Rs. 8,089). The device comes in purple and green color options. In terms of features, the smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch (720x1520 pixels) HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Tecno Pop 5S is powered by the quad-core processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage option.
For imaging, there is a dual rear camera setup which includes a 5MP primary camera and a QVGA secondary camera. Upfront, the Tecno Pop 5S sports a 2MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.
Moreover, the device is powered by a 3,020 mAh battery and supports dual-SIM card support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and a microUSB port for connectivity. Lastly, the phone measures 148 x 72.3 x 9.9mm in dimension and weighs 160 grams.
Tecno POP 5S: Launching In India?
As of now, there is no info regarding the launch of the handset in the Indian market. It also remains to be seen whether the brand will bring the POP 5S to India. Tecno recently unveiled the Tecno POP 5 LTE and the POP 5 Pro in India. Besides, the brand also launched the POVA Neo smartphone in the country.
As of now, the brand is prepping up to launch the Pova 5G on Feb 8 in India. The smartphone is expected to come under Rs. 20,000 segment and it will compete with other devices like Lava Agni 5G and the Infinix Zero 5G. The latter is confirmed to launch on Feb 14 between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in India.
