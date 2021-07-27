Tecno Pova 2 India Launch On August 2; Amazon Listing Tips Helio G85 SoC, 7,000 mAh Battery News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno is all set to bring the second offering to the Pova smartphone lineup. The latest model in this lineup will be the Pova 2 which is confirmed to debut in the first week of next month. The device will be launched as a successor to the Tecno Pova which was introduced back in 2020. Ahead of the next week's launch, the device's online availability has also been confirmed.

When Will Tecno Pova 2 Launch In India?

Tecno itself has confirmed the Pova 2's India launch on August 2 in India. The upcoming handset will be an affordable gaming smartphone as per the official teasers. With just a few days remaining for the official launch, the key details such as specification and online availability are also confirmed.

Tecno Pova 2: What Are The Highlights?

The Tecno Pova 2 will go up for sale via Amazon in India. The e-commerce retailer has also created a dedicated page for the handset which hints at the key features. As per the Amazon product page, the Pova 2 will be launched with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The listing has only mentioned the processor details and not the configurations. However, we might get to see a 6GB and 128GB storage configuration. The Amazon listing further reveals an AI quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor. The camera setup also includes three LED flash modules to improve the low-light shots.

The only other Pova 2 feature which has been revealed is the battery capacity. The device will be packed with a humongous 7,000 mAh battery which will have an 18W fast charging. This is amongst the few Tecno offerings with this massive battery setup.

Unfortunately, the Amazon listing doesn't reveal the display size and panel type. It remains to be seen if the device comes with an IPS LCD panel or AMOLED panel. However, considering this would be an affordable mid-range smartphone, the possibility of former is highly likely. We might get to see a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The pricing details are also under the wraps. But, we might get to see a sub Rs. 15,000 price tag. That's our speculation looking at the spec-sheet. We might get some more insight into the hardware and the pricing right ahead of the official launch.

Best Mobiles in India