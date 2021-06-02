Tecno Pova 2 With 7,000mAh Battery, Helio G85 SoC Announced; New Budget Entrant? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Following the launch of the Spark 7 Pro, Tecno has added another mid-range smartphone powered by an Helio G series processor to its portfolio. The company has now introduced the Pova 2 in the Philippines. The smartphone brings some upgraded hardware compared to the standard Tecno Pova where the massive 7,000 battery comes as the major highlight. Check out its pricing and availability details:

Tecno Pova 2 Full Specifications

The Tecno Pova 2 is equipped with a 6.9-inch OPS LCD display which supports 1080p FHD+ resolution and has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device features a centrally aligned punch-hole that houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Pova 2 has a vertical camera module with four sensors. The primary lens is a 48MP snapper which is aided by a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP sensor for AI scenes. The handset uses the Helio G85 processor for all the tasks.

The mid-range game-centric MediaTek chipset combines Mali G52 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. The handset will be available with a 128GB storage option. There is an additional microSD card slot as well for storage expansion. The smartphone will boot on Android 11 OS and have HiOS 7.6 UI pre-installed.

The connectivity includes dual 4G VOLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dated microUSB port. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is integrated within the power key for security. A massive 7,000 mAh battery fuels the handset. The battery comes with 18W fast charging support.

Tecno Pova 2 Price And Expected India Launch Date

The Tecno Pova 2 comes in a single 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration which is priced at PHP 7,990 (roughly Rs. 12,000) in the Philippines. The device will be available in one color option, i.e, Polar Silver.

Techno is yet to give details on its availability in India and other regions. But there is a possibility that the company brings this handset to the country within the next few months itself.

The Tecno Pova 2 has been launched as a feature-rich smartphone and if it arrives with a similar price tag in India as the Philippines (approx Rs. 12,000), it would be one solid deal from the brand.

The mammoth 7,000 mAh battery for the aforementioned price range along with an FHD+ display and 48MP quad-lens setup would help it give a hard to the rivals.

Best Mobiles in India