Tecno Pova 3 Gets Listed On Amazon India; 90Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno Pova 3 is all set to launch in India. The launch date is yet to be revealed. However, a dedicated microsite has gone live on Amazon, revealing key specs and design of the upcoming Tecno phone. Although the Tecno Pova 3 is already available in the Philippines market, priced at PHP 8,999 (approx. Rs. 13,300) for the base model. Given that, we expect it will come under Rs. 15,000 segment in the country.

Tecno Pova 3 Gets Listed On Amazon

Amazon listing confirms the Tecno Pova 3 will be available in blue and silver color options. Besides, there will also be another black variant for the handset. Besides, the e-commerce site has confirmed the device will have a triple camera system at the rear panel, while the front panel will feature a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor.

The Amazon listing also makes us believe that the Indian variant will come with a similar set of specs as the international variant. As far as the launch is concerned, we expect the Amazon listing will soon disclose the launch date.

Tecno Pova 3 Features In India

The Tecno Pova 3 is confirmed to pack a 7,000 mAh battery with 33W charging. The Amazon listing also confirms the device will offer a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Upfront, the phone will have a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 × 2460 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor which will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is likely to support a microSD slot for additional storage expansion. Other aspects will include 5GB of virtual RAM technology, 4D vibration, a Z-axis linear motor, and dual stereo speakers.

The main lens of the Tecno Pova 3 is expected to be assisted by a couple of 2MP auxiliary sensors. For selfies and videos, there will be an 8MP camera sensor at the front. Besides, the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Android 11 OS.

Best Mobiles in India