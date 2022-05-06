ENGLISH

    Tecno POVA 3 Key Features Leaked; 90Hz Display, 7,000 mAh Battery, Triple Cameras Tipped

    By
    |

    Tecno is one of the popular brands, especially in the sub-Rs. 10K segment. The brand's POVA lineup has provided plenty of unique smartphones with an attractive price tag. Rumors suggest the company will launch the Tecno POVA 3 shortly as it was allegedly spotted on the BIS website. A tipster has further revealed key specs of the upcoming Tecno POVA 3.

     
    Tecno POVA 3 Key Features Leaked; 7,000 mAh Battery Tipped

    Tecno POVA 3 Features Tipped

    Tipster Paras Guglani spotted the alleged Tecno POVA 3 on the BIS website, suggesting an imminent launch. Now, the tipster has further revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Tecno POVA 3. The upcoming Tecno phone is said to flaunt a 6.9-inch FHD+ display, which is most likely an IPS LCD. The display is said to offer a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution.

    Under the hood, the Tecno POVA 3 is said to draw power from the MediaTek Helio G88 processor. It could offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone could also debut with a 4GB RAM and 64GB model. However, the tipster suggests only the high-end 6GB + 128GB model will arrive in India.

    Additionally, the tipster suggests the Tecno POVA 3 will debut in three colors Silver Sea, Blue Sea, and Ecological Black. Plus, a triple-camera setup at the rear is also expected. The tipster suggests a 50MP primary camera for the Tecno POVA 3 along with an 8MP front-facing lens in the punch-hole display.

    More importantly, the Tecno POVA 3 is said to include a 7,000 mAh battery - just like its predecessor, the Tecno POVA 2. Looking back, the Tecno POVA 2 debuted with a similarly large 6.9-inch display, a massive battery, and a slightly older processor. We can expect several upgrades on the upcoming Tecno POVA 3.

    Tecno POVA 3 Launch In India

    Presently, the Tecno POVA 3 launch date in India is still under wraps. The phone was allegedly spotted on the BIS certification website, suggesting a nearing launch for the Indian market. However, the brand hasn't revealed or begun teasing the upcoming POVA smartphone. One can also expect the new Tecno POVA 3 to be an affordable smartphone, just like its predecessors.

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
