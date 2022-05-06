Just In
- 14 min ago Infinix Smart 6 Review: Entry-Level Smartphone With Some Misses
- 1 hr ago Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Samsung Smartphones
- 1 hr ago Wordle Answer For May 6: Hints, Clues For Wordle 320 For Today
- 16 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Sports Dayane Cardoso, Liam Harrison, Gustavo Balart find spots in ONE’s top-fives
- News Science doesn't LIE. Modi does: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over WHO Covid death numbers
- Finance Only Sellers In This Adani Group Stock For 3rd Straight Day, Investors Dump Stock
- Lifestyle Astrazeneca Covid-19 Booster Shot Effective Against Severe Disease, UK Study Finds
- Movies AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Rahman Ties The Knot With Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed
- Automobiles Volkswagen Virtus Review — Mature & Youthful, Serious & Playful: Hello Goosebumps?
- Education SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Answer Key Released, Check SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2020 Tier 2 On ssc.nic.in
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Lucknow
Tecno POVA 3 Key Features Leaked; 90Hz Display, 7,000 mAh Battery, Triple Cameras Tipped
Tecno is one of the popular brands, especially in the sub-Rs. 10K segment. The brand's POVA lineup has provided plenty of unique smartphones with an attractive price tag. Rumors suggest the company will launch the Tecno POVA 3 shortly as it was allegedly spotted on the BIS website. A tipster has further revealed key specs of the upcoming Tecno POVA 3.
Tecno POVA 3 Features Tipped
Tipster Paras Guglani spotted the alleged Tecno POVA 3 on the BIS website, suggesting an imminent launch. Now, the tipster has further revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Tecno POVA 3. The upcoming Tecno phone is said to flaunt a 6.9-inch FHD+ display, which is most likely an IPS LCD. The display is said to offer a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution.
Under the hood, the Tecno POVA 3 is said to draw power from the MediaTek Helio G88 processor. It could offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone could also debut with a 4GB RAM and 64GB model. However, the tipster suggests only the high-end 6GB + 128GB model will arrive in India.
Additionally, the tipster suggests the Tecno POVA 3 will debut in three colors Silver Sea, Blue Sea, and Ecological Black. Plus, a triple-camera setup at the rear is also expected. The tipster suggests a 50MP primary camera for the Tecno POVA 3 along with an 8MP front-facing lens in the punch-hole display.
TECNO POVA 3- LF7n— Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) May 4, 2022
6.9" FHD+ Dot-in Display
90Hz Refresh Rate
1080*2460
Helio G88
7000mAh Battery
33W Flash Charge
8MP Front Camera with Dual Flash
50MP Triple Rear Camera with Quad Flash
173.1 mm x 78.46mm x9.44mm
128GB ROM + 6GB RAM（
64GB ROM + 4GB RAM）#TecnoPova3 #Tecno
More importantly, the Tecno POVA 3 is said to include a 7,000 mAh battery - just like its predecessor, the Tecno POVA 2. Looking back, the Tecno POVA 2 debuted with a similarly large 6.9-inch display, a massive battery, and a slightly older processor. We can expect several upgrades on the upcoming Tecno POVA 3.
Tecno POVA 3 Launch In India
Presently, the Tecno POVA 3 launch date in India is still under wraps. The phone was allegedly spotted on the BIS certification website, suggesting a nearing launch for the Indian market. However, the brand hasn't revealed or begun teasing the upcoming POVA smartphone. One can also expect the new Tecno POVA 3 to be an affordable smartphone, just like its predecessors.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
12,055
-
49,005
-
30,510
-
27,170
-
16,685
-
23,382
-
14,360
-
29,520
-
7,18,095
-
24,694