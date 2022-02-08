Tecno Pova 5G Debuts With 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Triple Cameras; Sale Date, Price In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno's first-ever 5G handset Pova 5G has been launched in India. it was originally launched last year in the international market. The device has the logo of the football club Manchester City FC on the rear panel. Features of the Pova 5G include a huge 6,000 mAh battery, a higher refresh display, and a MediaTek processor. However, the Tecno Pova 5G will be available in a single storage configuration.

Tecno Pova 5G Features In India

Tecno Pova 5G comes with a 6.9-inch (1080x2460 pixels) Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD slot.

The phone also comes with virtual RAM support and there is a triple camera setup at the rear panel of the TenoPova 5G which includes a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture. Other sensors' details are still unknown; however, the camera features include Super Night Clear Shots, Slow Motion, Time-lapse, and so on. Upfront, the Pova 5G has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual flash.

Moreover, the phone runs Android 11 with the company's HiOS 8.0 on top and packs a 6,000 mAh battery unit that supports 18W charging tech via USB Type-C. The device is claimed to offer up to 32 days of standby and 183 hours of music playback, 55 hours of calling, and so on. It is also said to take 33 minutes for charging 50 percent battery and 15 minutes charge will offer three hours of playtime.

The Tecno Pova 5G supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. Lastly, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and measures 172.82x78.24x9.07mm in dimension.

Tecno Pova 5G Price & Sale Date In India

The Tecno Pova 5G has been announced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It will go on sale via Amazon starting February 14 in the Aether Black color option. As part of the launch offer, Tecno is offering a free power bank worth Rs. 1,999.

Tecno Pova 5G: How About The Competition?

The Tecno Pova 5G comes with power-packed features at an affordable price tag. Along with 5G connectivity, the smartphone is claimed to offer a smooth gaming experience, reduce heat and power consumption. It comes with 11 5G bands and WiFi 6 support which is also plus points for the Tecno Pova 5G at this price range.

In terms of competition, the device is expected to compete with other mid-range devices like the Lava Agni 5G and the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G. The latter is confirmed to run the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor under its hood. However, it will come with 13 5G bands support. It is also going to be the first-ever 5G phone from Infinix and is confirmed to launch on Feb 14, priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

