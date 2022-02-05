Just In
Tecno Pova 5G India Launch Date Officially Announced; Coming Under Rs. 20,000
Tecno recently confirmed that it is launching the Pova 5G smartphone next week in India. Now, the brand has officially unveiled its first-ever 5G phone is launching On Feb 8 in the country. The smartphone made its debut last year in the international market. So, we already know the detailed key features of the Pova 5G.
Tecno Pova 5G India Launch Date Announced
Tecno took to its official Twitter handle to reveal the launch date. The brand has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon and it will run the Dimensity 900 processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM.
Tecno Pova 5G Features We Know So Far
In terms of features, the Tecno Pova 5G will have a triple rear camera system housing a 50MP main lens, a 2MP secondary sensor, and another AI lens. Upfront, the device will sport a 6.95-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Dimensity 900 SoC on the Pova 5G will be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that will also support additional storage expansion using a dedicated microSD slot. The phone will also come with virtual RAM support. There will be a 16MP selfie camera sensor paired with a dual-LED flash at the front.
The phone will ship with Android 11-based HiOS 8.0 and the fingerprint sensor will be embedded with the power button on the side. The device will be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. Lastly, the Pova 5G will support Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.
Tecno Pova 5G India Pricing
The exact pricing of the upcoming Pova 5G is still under wraps. However, the CEO of Transsion India, ArijeetTalapatra earlier revealed that Tecno's first 5G device will come between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000 in the country.
The device is expected to be a good competitor for other 5G devices at the same price range. For instance, the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G will be one of the tough competitors for the Pova 5G which will be launching on Feb 14 in the country.
