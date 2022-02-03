Tecno Pova 5G India Launch Set For Next Week; Coming Under Rs. 20,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno is gearing up to launch its first-ever 5G phone Tecno Pova 5G in India. The smartphone was originally launched last year in the international market. Now, it is all set to debut in the country and the brand has already started teasing its arrival. The exact launch date has not been announced yet. However, the brand has confirmed that the Tecno Pova 5G will go official next week in India.

Tecno Pova 5G Features In India

As of now, Tecno did not reveal any features of the Tecno Pova 5G. We expect it will ship with identical features in the country as the international model. This means the smartphone will have a 6.95-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate support.

The Tecno Pova 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that will also support additional storage expansion using a dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of optics, the handset will include a 50MP triple rear camera system and the 50MP main lens will be assisted by, a 2MP secondary sensor, and another AI lens.

Upfront, the phone will sport a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos which will be paired with a dual-LED flash. On the software front, it will run Android 11-based HiOS 8.0 and pack a 6,000 mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging.

The physical fingerprint sensor will be embedded with the power button on the side. For connectivity, the Tecno Pova 5G will include Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Tecno Pova 5G Expected Price In India

Earlier, the CEO of Transsion India, Arijeet Talapatra confirmed the brand will bring the first 5G-enabled phone between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000 in the country. In this range, the upcoming Tecno Pova 5G is expected to compete with the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G.

It is going to be the first-ever 5G phone from Infinix and is tipped to launch on Feb 8 in India. The Infinix phone is also said to run the same MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and to support a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Infinix phone is expected to feature an AMOLED panel and 33W charging tech, while the Tecno device will come with 18W charging support

Tecno Upcoming Launches In 2022

Besides, Tecno is expected to launch Camon 19 series smartphones later this year. The lineup could include the Tecno Camon 19, Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G, and the Camon 19 Neo.

The brand has already confirmed that it will also be bringing the new TWS earbuds, speakers, and smartwatch this year.

The speakers were said to go official in January; however, it seems it might launch along with the smartphone. However, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation. The speaker is said to come under Rs. 5,000 in the country. Additionally, Tecno's smartwatch is tipped to be launched in Q2 under Rs. 5,000.

Best Mobiles in India