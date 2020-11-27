Tecno Pova India Launch Confirmed For December 4: Specifications And Expected Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno Pova is the company's latest affordable gaming-centric phone. The device has already gone official in several markets and Tecno is now all set to unveil the device for the Indian masses. The launch date of the Tecno Pova has been set for December 4, as per Flipkart's microsite.

The price of the phone in India can be expected somewhere around Rs. 10,000. The phone is available in the Philippines at P6,999 (roughly Rs. 10,700). Furthermore, the Tecno Pova comes in Magic Blue, Speed Purple, and Dazzle Black color options.

Tecno Pova Features

The budget handset has some impressive features including a huge battery, a gaming-centric processor, and more. The key highlight of the handset is its thermal conductive material with 3D multi-layer graphite for heat dissipation which will help the handset to compete against some mid-range level handset.

At the front, the Tecno Pova flaunts a 6.8-inch HD+ Dot-in Display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is also a punch-hole cutout for housing the 8MP selfie camera. Under its hood, the handset gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Running Android 10 with HiOS on top of it, the device packs a 6,000 mAh battery that supports an 18W Dual IC Flash charging. The company also claims that the device offers up to 20 hours of music on 10 minutes charge. Coming to the cameras, the Tecno Pova has a quad-camera setup which is assisted by a 13MP primary lens, 2MP second sensor, 2MP third lens, and AI HD Lens.

Moreover, connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, OTG, GPS, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the phone measures 171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4mm in dimensions and weighs 185 grams.

