Tecno Pova Neo 5G India Launch is Nearing; Dimensity 810 SoC Confirmed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Tecno, a brand known for its affordable smartphones launched the Pova Neo in India. Also, it launched its first-ever 5G smartphone dubbed Pova 5G. Now, the company is teasing the arrival of another new smartphone in the series, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G. This follows the launch of the Camon 19 Pro 5G last month.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Coming Soon to India

Tecno Mobile India has taken to its Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the Tecno Pova Neo 5G soon in the country. It has also teased the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone is tipped to be launched with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. While the details of the display remain unknown, the brand confirms the presence of a center-aligned punch-hole display.

Apart from this, the teasers from the company do not disclose any further details about the upcoming smartphone. There is an increased possibility that the Tecno Pova Neo 5G go on sale in the country in the coming days during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 that will kickstart on September 23.

Get ready to Unleash the Power!



TECNO POVA NEO 5G is coming to amaze you with its powerful performance, equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor.#ComingSoon#TECNO #TecnoMobile #TECNOPOVANEO5G #POVANEO5G #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/JEhBoiiIbi — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) September 20, 2022

Tecno Pova Neo 5G: What to Expect?

Reportedly, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G is expected to bestow a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is tipped to feature 4GB of RAM and comes with support for up to 5GB of virtual RAM and 64GB of storage space. There is speculation that the upcoming Tecno smartphone could run Android 12 OS topped with the company's custom skin HiOS UI. Also, it is speculated that the Tecno Pova Neo 5G could draw power from a 6000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.

Related: What's Unique About Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition

From these specs, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G could be positioned below the Pova 5G, which is priced at Rs. 19,999. Probably, we can expect this smartphone to be the cheapest 5G device.

Best Mobiles in India