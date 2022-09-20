Just In
- 3 hrs ago Tecno POVA Neo 5G To Launch Soon In India: Dimensity 810 SoC, 6000mAh Battery Confirmed
- 4 hrs ago Google Pixel 7 Series Sale Dates Out; Pixel Watch Price Also Leaked
- 4 hrs ago Honor Pad 8 With Wi-Fi-Only Functionality Launching on September 23; Expected Price, Features
- 5 hrs ago Xiaomi Diwali Sale on Redmi Phones and TVs; Check Offer Price
Don't Miss
- Sports CWG silver is breakthrough of my career: Murali Sreeshankar
- Movies Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks About Sustainable Development Goals and Child Education At UNGA
- Finance Gold, Silver Price Delhi, Sept 20: Gold Prices Higher, Silver Falls
- News Rahul Gandhi unlikely to contest Congress’ prez poll
- Lifestyle Navratri Makeup Tips To Look Fabulous, Stunning And Sweat-Free
- Education SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Schedule out on ssc.nic.in. Check the detailed notice here!
- Automobiles Ola Electric Plans To Launch Move OS3, New Accessories, & 200 Showrooms
- Travel Agriculture Tourism In India: What Is Agro-Rural Tourism And Its Benefits
Tecno Pova Neo 5G India Launch is Nearing; Dimensity 810 SoC Confirmed
Earlier this year, Tecno, a brand known for its affordable smartphones launched the Pova Neo in India. Also, it launched its first-ever 5G smartphone dubbed Pova 5G. Now, the company is teasing the arrival of another new smartphone in the series, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G. This follows the launch of the Camon 19 Pro 5G last month.
Tecno Pova Neo 5G Coming Soon to India
Tecno Mobile India has taken to its Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the Tecno Pova Neo 5G soon in the country. It has also teased the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone is tipped to be launched with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. While the details of the display remain unknown, the brand confirms the presence of a center-aligned punch-hole display.
Apart from this, the teasers from the company do not disclose any further details about the upcoming smartphone. There is an increased possibility that the Tecno Pova Neo 5G go on sale in the country in the coming days during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 that will kickstart on September 23.
Get ready to Unleash the Power!— TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) September 20, 2022
TECNO POVA NEO 5G is coming to amaze you with its powerful performance, equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor.#ComingSoon#TECNO #TecnoMobile #TECNOPOVANEO5G #POVANEO5G #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/JEhBoiiIbi
Tecno Pova Neo 5G: What to Expect?
Reportedly, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G is expected to bestow a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is tipped to feature 4GB of RAM and comes with support for up to 5GB of virtual RAM and 64GB of storage space. There is speculation that the upcoming Tecno smartphone could run Android 12 OS topped with the company's custom skin HiOS UI. Also, it is speculated that the Tecno Pova Neo 5G could draw power from a 6000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.
Related: What's Unique About Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition
From these specs, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G could be positioned below the Pova 5G, which is priced at Rs. 19,999. Probably, we can expect this smartphone to be the cheapest 5G device.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
95,315
-
14,799
-
8,999
-
17,000
-
10,375
-
5,999
-
1,08,780
-
10,499
-
11,175
-
17,000