Tecno POVA With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Debuts In India: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno has announced yet another budget smartphone in India. The latest offering by the brand is dubbed POVA which is backed by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The device will be going up for sale next week in India starting at Rs.9,999. What does the device have in store for us? Let's have a look:

Tecno POVA Hardware and Software

The Tecno POVA is announced with a tall LCD display measuring 6.8-inches. The display has a standard HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It sports a punch-hole design. The in-display camera cutout is placed on the top-left. Driving the smartphone is the MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The smartphone is announced in two different RAM and storage options including 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. There is support for microSD card also. The device will ship with Android 10 OS. In terms of optics, the Tecno Pova has four cameras at the back panel. The setup comprises a 16MP main lens, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 2MP depth lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and an AI sensor.

The selfies and video calls are handled by an 8MP camera packed inside the punch-hole. For security, the device offers a physical fingerprint scanner which is placed at the back panel. The smartphone comes with standard connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The unit derives its power from a massive 6,000 mAh battery unit. There is also support for 18W fast charging.

Tecno POVA India Price And Sale

Tecno's first smartphone in the POVA-series comes at an asking price of Rs. 9,999 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM model will cost you Rs. 11,999. The handset is scheduled to go on sale starting December 11 on Flipkart. You will be able to buy the handset in Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple shades.

