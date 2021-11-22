Tecno’s First-Ever 5G Phone Coming Soon; Dimensity 900, 50MP Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno is gearing up to launch its first-ever 5G-enabled device dubbed the Tecno Pova 5G. Although there is no official word on this, a new development brings the renders of the Tecno Pova 5G, revealing its design. Also, the features and pricing of the phone have been revealed. Check here how much Tecno's first 5G device will cost.

Tecno Pova 5G Renders Show Design In Full Glory

The renders of the Tecno Pova 5G comes to the light via YouTuber Tech Arena24. The phone will feature a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the phone is seen with a triple camera setup along with a quad-LED flash unit. The volume button and fingerprint scanner will be on the right side of the device and the phone is said to come in Aether Black color option.

Tecno Pova 5G Features Revealed

The Tecno Pova 5G is said to come with a 6.9-inch IPS LCD screen that will offer a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is believed to support additional storage expansion.

Moreover, the phone will have a 50MP main sensor and the other sensors' resolution is still under wraps. The phone is also said to pack a huge 6,000 mAh battery which will support 18W fast charging. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming Tecno Pova 5G. However, we expect to get more detail in the coming days.

Tecno Pova 5G Pricing Details

As far as the price is concerned, the YouTuber also revealed the phone will be priced between $280 and $300 (between Rs. 20,800 and Rs. 22,300). The phone is expected to go official next month and will also come to India in the future.

The Indian market is one of the places where the demand for the mid-range devices is very high. Brands like Realme, Samsung, and Redmi are continuously to cater affordable 5G devices. We expect the upcoming Tecno Pova 5G will also compete with other brands' mid-range 5G devices in the country.

