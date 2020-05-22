Just In
- 12 min ago Netflix Inactive Accounts To Get Cancelled Starting This Week
-
- 39 min ago Samsung Terrace 4K QLED TV, Soundbar Takes Entertainment Experience Outdoors
- 1 hr ago TikTok's Rating Up Again As Google Deletes Over A Million Reviews Overnight
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Performance Review: Threat To OnePlus 8 Pro?
Don't Miss
- News Saudi Journalist Khashoggi's sons forgive killers, sparing 5 execution
- Lifestyle From Priyanka Chopra To Sonam Kapoor, The Celebrities Who Made Floating Eyeliner The Biggest Trend
- Sports Robin Uthappa bats for India cricketers playing in overseas T20 leagues
- Movies Netizens React: Fan Finds This Harry Potter Connection To Christopher Nolan's Tenet
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Introduces ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Programme Offering Financial Solution For Car Buyers
- Finance RBI Announces Measures To Boost Foreign Trade
- Travel Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In May
Tecno Spark 5 With ‘Dot-In’ Display, Quad-Rear Camera Setup Launched In India
Tecno has launched its new budget-friendly smartphone - Tecno Spark 5 today (May 22). The phone was officially announced earlier this month. The company also said that the new smartphone is the first to come with a quad rear camera setup and a 6.6-inch dot-in display in its portfolio.
The company will bring the new smartphone to customers' doorsteps with the help of more than 35,000 retailers in India. Tecno has even arranged for the phone to be delivered outside the e-commerce platform.
Key Specifications Of Tecno Spark 5
The smartphone flaunts a 6.6-inch HD+ dot-in display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Coming to the processor, the smartphone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage expands up to 256GB via a microSD card.
In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark 5 has a quad rear camera setup. The rear camera setup includes a 13MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP sensor. The phone also added an AI shooter and a LED flash as well.
The camera supports the bokeh effect, auto scene detection, AI HDR, AR Mode, Portrait mode, etc. It has an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
For connectivity, the Tecno Spark 5 supports dual-SIM (Nano), Wi-Fi 802 ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone runs on HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10.
Price & Availability
The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon from today, priced at Rs 7,999. Interested customers will be able to purchase it from offline retailers also staring May 25. The smartphone is available in two color variants- Ice Jadeite and Spark Orange colors.
The company is also offering a one-time display replacement. The warranty period on the Techno Spark 5 has been extended to one (12+1) month.
Browser Title: Tecno Spark 5 With 'Dot-In' Display, Quad-Rear Camera Setup Launched
Meta description: Tecno has launched its new budget-friendly smartphone - Tecno Spark 5 today (May 22). The phone was officially announced earlier this month.
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
27,990
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
9,499
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
19,880
-
22,740
-
13,620
-
32,850
-
40,790
-
9,999
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
23,426