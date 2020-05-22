Tecno Spark 5 With ‘Dot-In’ Display, Quad-Rear Camera Setup Launched In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno has launched its new budget-friendly smartphone - Tecno Spark 5 today (May 22). The phone was officially announced earlier this month. The company also said that the new smartphone is the first to come with a quad rear camera setup and a 6.6-inch dot-in display in its portfolio.

The company will bring the new smartphone to customers' doorsteps with the help of more than 35,000 retailers in India. Tecno has even arranged for the phone to be delivered outside the e-commerce platform.

Key Specifications Of Tecno Spark 5

The smartphone flaunts a 6.6-inch HD+ dot-in display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Coming to the processor, the smartphone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage expands up to 256GB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark 5 has a quad rear camera setup. The rear camera setup includes a 13MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP sensor. The phone also added an AI shooter and a LED flash as well.

The camera supports the bokeh effect, auto scene detection, AI HDR, AR Mode, Portrait mode, etc. It has an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the Tecno Spark 5 supports dual-SIM (Nano), Wi-Fi 802 ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone runs on HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10.

Price & Availability

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon from today, priced at Rs 7,999. Interested customers will be able to purchase it from offline retailers also staring May 25. The smartphone is available in two color variants- Ice Jadeite and Spark Orange colors.

The company is also offering a one-time display replacement. The warranty period on the Techno Spark 5 has been extended to one (12+1) month.

Browser Title: Tecno Spark 5 With 'Dot-In' Display, Quad-Rear Camera Setup Launched

Meta description: Tecno has launched its new budget-friendly smartphone - Tecno Spark 5 today (May 22). The phone was officially announced earlier this month.

Best Mobiles in India