Tecno Spark 5 With Punch-Hole, Quad-Rear Cameras Officially Announced

Tecno, the brand known for its budget smartphones, has introduced its new entrant in the 'Spark' series. The company has officially announced the Techno Spark 5 which also has debuted as an affordable offering. The device is equipped with features like a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup at the rear packed with a 13MP primary lens.

Tecno Spark 5 Full Specifications

The Tecno Spark 5 is announced with a 6.6-inch LCD display which delivers 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The display delivers a 90.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a punch-hole that packs the selfie camera.

Speaking of the camera hardware, the Tecno Spark 5 is equipped with a quad-camera setup that accommodates a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The device further equips a 2MP macro sensor and another 2MP sensor for depth effects. It is unknown what pixel size is the fourth camera and what purpose it will serve.

Upfront, the punch-hole accommodates an 8MP camera to click selfies and to make/receive video calls. The company has not yet disclosed which processor the Spark 5 will deploy and all we know is that it's an octa-core SoC. However, the device is said to come with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Software side will be handled by Android 10 OS and the device will come pre-loaded with HiOS 6.1 user interface. In addition to the standard Face Unlock feature, the device packs a fingerprint scanner on the back panel for biometric authentication. It offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and 4G VoLTE connectivity option. Completing the specification-sheet is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

Tecno Spark 5 Price And Sale Details

The Tecno Spark 5 has been announced in Ghana at GHS 720 price tag which is roughly around Rs. 9,356. It will be available in four color options including Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey, Spark Orange, and Misty Grey. Currently, its sale date is unknown, but we should come across some details going forward.

