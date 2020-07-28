Tecno Spark 6 Air India Launch Scheduled On July 30: Expected Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno is all set to bring a new smartphone in its budget Spark series in India. The upcoming offering by the company is Spark Air 6 which is confirmed to make a debut this week itself in the country. Ahead of its launch, a dedicated page has also gone live on Amazon. Following are the details:

When Will Tecno Spark 6 Air Launch In India?

The Tecno Spark 6 will be launched on July 30 in India. The company has shared a tweet via its official handle which confirms the arrival of this new budget smartphone. The upcoming device will be launched under Rs. 8,000 price tag. Also, the smartphone will be available for purchase online via Amazon.

Not much is known when it comes in terms of hardware and the company has also not revealed by specific details. However, the teaser poster suggests the biggest battery under Rs. 8,000 price tag. The company had earlier launched the Spark Power 2 with a 6,000 mAh battery which was biggest for its segment. So, it remains to be seen of the Spark Air 6 is also equipped with the same battery or a slightly smaller unit.

Additionally, the teaser poster suggests a big display with a waterdrop style notch. While the company has not revealed any specifics such as the panel type or size, it could come with an HD+ resolution. It remains to be seen what all features this smartphone offers including the camera.

Just to recap, the company recently launched another budget smartphone in the country called the Spark 5 Pro. The device was launched with a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot display with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The device runs on the MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core entry-level processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

