Tecno Spark 6 Air Smartphone, Minipod M1 Single-Ear Wireless Earbud Launched In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno has launched a budget-friendly smartphone - the Spark 6 Air alongside the Minipod M1 single-ear wireless earphone in India. Both products fall under the entry-level segment and will be available for purchase starting August 6 via Amazon.

The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the handset retails for Rs. 7,999. It will be available in Comet Black and Ocean Blue color variant. On the other hand, the earbud comes in a White color option along with a multi-color silicon protective case and comes at a price of Rs. 799.

Tecno Spark 6 Air: Specifications

In terms of display, the Spark 6 Air features a 7-inch HD+ Dot-Notch display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a resolution of 720 x 1,640 pixels and a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, it is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The onboard storage of the Tecno Spark 6 Air can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device is fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

On the software front, the Tecno Spark 6 Air runs on Android 10 OS with HiOS 6.2. Camera-wise, the handset offers a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8MP sensor for selfies. For Connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and more.

Tecno Spark 6 Air: Price And Competition

The phone is expected to compete with the Realme C11 which is available at Rs. 7,499. The Tecno Spark 6 Air will be a perfect pick for budget-conscious customers. Two of the competitive factors in the phone would be a massive 6,000 mAh battery and a triple-rear camera setup at a low cost.

Tecno Minipod M1 Earbud: Features

The single-ear wireless earbud features Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) and also IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. The charging case and earbud pack a 110 mAh and 50 mAh battery respectively. The earbud claims to offer up to 6 hours of music playback on a single charge. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.0 and also features touch controls that allow you to adjust volume, cut, or end the call, activate voice assistant.

If it comes with a single-ear wireless earbud but you will get features like Touch-Control, Environment Noise Cancellation which are usually found in expensive earbuds.

