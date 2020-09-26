Tecno Spark 6 Budget Smartphone Launched: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno Spark 6 was recently spotted at multiple platforms online. Now, the device has been officially announced as the company's new budget offering. The smartphone has gone official in Pakistan with features like a mid-range MediaTek processor, an HD+ display with punch-hole design, and a big battery unit.

Tecno Spark 6 Complete Specifications And Features

The Tecno Spark 6 is driven by the mid-range MediaTek Helio G70 processor with eight-cores. The smartphone has been launched with a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device also has support for an external microSD card.

Coming to the software, the device will ship with Android 10 OS and will have an in-house HiOS 7.0 user interface. Now coming to the optics, the Tecno Spark 6 has been packed with a quad-camera setup where the lenses are housed inside a circular module.

Speaking of the camera specifications, the device features a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP sensor for depth effects, and another 2MP AI sensor. The smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch LCD display.

This big panel will deliver an HD+ resolution and have an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone sports a punch-hole which is a storehouse for an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device also has a fingerprint scanner for security which is placed just below the camera module at the rear. The handset makes use of a 5,000 mAh battery. However, it doesn't come with any fast charging support.

Tecno Spark 6 Price And Sale Details

The Tecno Spark 6 has been launched with PKR 20,599 price tag in Pakistan which is around Rs. 9,161. The company has announced the smartphone in four shades to choose from which includes blue, black, orange, and purple. Currently, there is no word on its online availability. Also, the company is yet to confirm its launch details in India and other markets.

