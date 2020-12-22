Tecno Spark 6 Go Budget Smartphone Launched In India: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno has added a new budget smartphone to its portfolio. Following the Tecno Pova, the company has introduced the Tecno Spark 6 Go in the Indian market. The device has been priced under Rs. 10,000 segment. It is a selfie-oriented smartphone with a front LED flash. Other highlight features include an HD+ display and a dual-lens selfie camera module.

Tecno Spark 6 GO Full Specifications And Features

The Tecno Spark 6 Go gets its power from the entry-level MediaTek A25. This octa-core processor has a clock speed of. The device will boot on Android 10 OS and will have the HiOS 6.2 UI skin pre-loaded. It is announced with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. There is a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion.

The device will be equipped with a 6.52-inch TFT display. The panel comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and sports a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. In the camera department, the device packs a dual-lens setup at the rear with a 13MP primary lens.

There is an additional AI sensor. The camera app offers several shooting modes which include HDR, Bokeh Mode, and Auto Scene Detection feature. Upfront, there is an 8MP sensor with an LED flash for low-light selfies. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner used for security.

As for the connectivity options, the handset features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microUSB port, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Lastly, the smartphone packs a big 5,000 mAh battery unit. There is no fast charging support.

Tecno Spark 6 Go India Price And Sale Date

The Tecno Spark 6 Go will be available for purchase at Rs. 8,699. It will be going up on sale starting December 25 in India via Flipkart. You will be able to buy the unit in Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, Mystery White shades.

