Tecno Spark 6 Spotted At Multiple Online Platforms; Might Arrive Soon
Tecno Spark 6 Air budget smartphone was launched last month in India and now it seems the company is working on a standard model as well. The Tecno Spark 6 has cleared its certification online and has also been spotted at a mobile benchmark website. The listing on both websites drops some clues on the hardware of the upcoming smartphone. Following are the details:
Tecno Spark 6 Features Specifications Listed On FCC, Geekbench
The FCC database shows some leaked images of the Tecno Spark 6. As per the images, the device will feature a tall display with punch-hole design. The bezels size isn't clear in the images. The rear panel has a circular camera module with four sensors packed inside. The camera specifications are also at large as of now. However, the possibility of an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro, as well as a depth sensor, can't be ruled out.
A fingerprint scanner is also placed right below the camera setup. Both the volume as well as the power key seems to be placed on the right spine. The FCC database also suggests a 10W charger which will ship with the retail box.
The specifications of the Tecno Spark 6 have been tipped via Geekbench. The device is listed with the Tecno KE7 model number. As per the benchmark website, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek MT6769V/WB processor which is also known as the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC.
This entry-level processor will come will have eight cores and a base frequency of 1.70GHz. The Geekbench database also confirms 4GB RAM configuration but doesn't reveal the storage capacity. The device will ship with Android 10 OS OS.
The smartphone scored 1723 points in the single-core and 5161 points in the multi-core tests. Tecno is yet to confirm the details on the launch of Spark 6. However, its sighting on both aforementioned platforms is an indication for an imminent launch.
