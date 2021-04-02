Just In
Tecno Spark 7 Design Leaked Ahead Of Launch; To Sport Waterdrop Notch Display
Tecno is all set to bring the successor of the Spark 6 dubbed Tecno Spark 7. As per some industry sources, the handset will launch in India next week; however, the exact date is yet to be announced. It is said to be a camera-centric phone which will be announced at an attractive price point.
Now, a report by GSMArena reveals the design. The smartphone will sport a waterdrop notch display. However, the screen size and resolution are unknown at the moment. It remains to be seen whether the handset will pack a larger display and a higher resolution than its predecessor.
Furthermore, the handset features the Tecno branding at the bottom-left of the rear panel. However, the image doesn't reveal the upper half of the panel. As of now, the camera specifications of the handset are still a mystery. However, it is said to support some interesting video features such as Video Bokeh, and Slow-Motion. The Spark 7 is also said to support the Time-lapse feature on both the front and rear cameras along with the speed settings ranging from 15x to 5400x.
Besides, the device is believed to pack at least a 5,000 mAh battery. However, this time we can expect fast charging support as well which was missing on its predecessor, i,e the Spark 6. Other aspects of the Spark 7 will include a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microphone placed at the bottom edge.
The smartphone is said to come in Green, Black, and Blue color options. At this moment, we are able to gather this much information about the upcoming Tecno Spark 7. Since the launch is approaching, we can expect some more intel on the same.
To recall, the Tecno Spark 6 runs the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. So, the next-gen might also be equipped with a MediaTek chipset. The Tecno Spark 6 has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP AI sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and videos. Lastly, the Spark 6 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.
