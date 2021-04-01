Just In
Tecno Spark 7 India Launch Slated For Next Week; To Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000
Tecno is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in India. The upcoming device will be launched in the Spark series called the Spark 7. The device will be arriving as a successor to the Techno Spark 6 which went official back in December 2020 in the country. The smartphone is said to be camera-centric and will bring some features which are primarily found on mid-range and premium devices.
When Will Tecno Spark 7 Launch In India?
As per some industry sources, the Tecno Spark 7 will be joining the budget smartphone lineup in India this month itself. If the sources are to be believed, the device will be hitting the shelves next week in the country. However, the specific launch date is yet to be announced by the company.
The leak also reveals the Tecno Spark 7 will carry a sub Rs. 12,000 price tag. It will be launched in black, blue, and green, colors. We have seen previous devices in the Spark lineup arrive in a similar price range. The smartphone is said to feature a bigger display and a bigger battery compared to the previous generation models. However, the specifics aren't revealed as of now.
It is unknown if the smartphone will be flaunting an HD+ or FHD+ display panel. There is a possibility that it borrows the punch-hole display design from its predecessor. The Tecno Spark 7 is tipped to offer some high-end camera features for a budget price tag.
Both the front and the rear camera setup on the Spark 7 are said to support time-lapse video recording. This feature is not common in affordable devices. Additionally, the cameras on the Tecno Spark 7 will be able to shoot and record bokeh videos along with slow-motion. The leak doesn't hint at any other features as of now.
However, with the approaching launch date (next week), more information is likely to surface soon. We will have to wait to see if the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio 'G' series processor or the brand uses a Qualcomm chipset this time.
