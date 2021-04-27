Tecno Spark 7 Pro Arrives With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC; Price, Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Tecno announced the Spark 7 series earlier this month and has already launched two models in this lineup. In addition to the standard model, the brand has launched the Spark 7P recently. Now, the third variant has been announced in this series dubbed Spark 7 Pro. The device features a punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and has a MediaTek G series processor.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Full Specifications

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro has also arrived as a budget smartphone equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD display. The display supports an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 90Hz. The smartphone has a punch-hole cutout in the upper left corner.

The smartphone has three cameras at the back with a 48MP primary sensor housed in a vertical module. The main camera is paired up with a portrait camera, and an AI lens. The smartphone packs an 8MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling.

The Techno Spark 7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The octa-core chipset is accompanied by 4GB/ 6GB RAM and a 128GB storage option. The device also has expandable storage support. The smartphone will ship with the Android 11 OS. The device comes pre-installed with HiOS 7.5 OS interface.

The additional features offered by the Tecno Spark 7 Pro is a physical fingerprint scanner mounted at the back panel. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The smartphone also offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port connectivity. The Tecno Spark 7 Pro is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery unit and supports 10W charging technology.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price And Availability

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro price hasn't been announced as of now. However, the color options have been revealed. The device will be available in Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black, and Neon Dream colors. The company will be giving out the details on its price and availability in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India